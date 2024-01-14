“He’s feeding me all the time”: Rasmus Hojlund hails his developing partnership with Marcus Rashford



Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has praised his growing understanding on the pitch with teammate Marcus Rashford after the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

First-half goals from Hojlund and Rashford were enough to ensure the spoils were split between the two sides.

Tottenham’s goals were grabbed by Richarlison, who is in terrific form and Rodrigo Bentancur.

It was evident during the match and especially in the opening 45 minutes, that Rashford and Hojlund are developing a deadly partnership.

Hojlund’s opening goal came about as a result of Rashford’s willingness to drive into the Tottenham box. The ball found its way to the young striker, who expertly fired it into the roof of the net to shed first blood.

The Dane repaid the favour just before the interval when he set up Rashford with a perfectly executed pass, from which the Englishman made no mistake as he sent the ball into the bottom-right corner, past the reach of the Tottenham goalkeeper.

After the final whistle, Hojlund spoke to Premier League Productions and gave his verdict on the match.

He said, “We’re a little bit disappointed. We played a very good game, everybody is starting to click, but then we conceded two not-so-good goals – especially the first one, from a corner, when we should be more focused.”

“There’s been a lot of talk about me not scoring in the Premier League, but I’ve always believed in my ability, and my teammates and coach have always done that as well.”

Hojlund also told Sky Sports about his relationship with Rashford, “I’m happy to give him [Rashford] an assist today. He’s feeding me all the time.”

“It is a little disappointing because I think we were the better team today. Spurs are also a very good team and have done well this season.”

Hojlund now has two goals in England’s top flight and is increasingly looking like he has found his bearings.

In total, the 20-year-old has seven goals across all competitions for the Red Devils – a pretty decent return so far considering it’s his maiden season at the club.

He remarked on BBC Match of the Day, “I know there is pressure when you come here, but I am 21 next month. I am a young player, I have loads of time. There is pressure when you are a football player for Manchester United.”

Up next for United is a fourth-round FA Cup clash against either Newport Country or Eastleigh in a fortnight.

