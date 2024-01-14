“It’s felt like home”: Jadon Sancho reacts after grabbing assist in second Borussia Dortmund debut



Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho has revealed that his primary goal is to enjoy his football once again and play with a smile after Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 Bundesliga win against Darmstadt.

Dortmund ran out 3-0 winners courtesy of goals from Julian Brandt, Marco Reus and Youssoufa Moukoko.

Sancho, who came on in the second half, registered an assist for Marco Reus and Dortmund’s second of the match.

The Englishman was put in behind the Darmstadt defence by Donyell Malen before he expertly squared the ball to Reus who made no mistake from close range.

The game was Sancho’s second Dortmund debut following the completion of his loan switch from United to Signal Iduna Park earlier this week.

It’s understood that the deal to take the winger back to Germany after he bitterly fell out with Erik ten Hag, does not include an option to buy.

After the game, Sancho spoke to reporters and indicated just how much he is enjoying his return to Dortmund following his troubles at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old said, “Ever since I’ve come back, it’s felt like home. I’m just happy to be back on the pitch again.”

“I just feel like it was just meant to be, you know? Me coming back and seeing Marco again, he’s a great friend of mine and I just appreciate him, I’m happy to set up his goal today.”

When asked about his objectives for the remaining part of the campaign, Sancho remarked, “Just to be happy again, to be back on the pitch, to try and help the team. Get them back in the top three and obviously qualify for the Champions League for next year.”

“I’ve got personal goals that I’m not going to say for now but I just want to help the team.”

Up next for Dortmund is a trip to take on FC Köln on Saturday, January 20th. With multiple training sessions under his belt and confidence gained from registering the assist vs Darmstadt, no doubt Sancho will be in contention to start.

