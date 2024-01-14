Lee Sharpe recalls his worst ever “hairdryer” treatment from Sir Alex Fergsuon

Lee Sharpe has claimed that he experienced the worst of Sir Alex Ferguson’s mythical “hairdryer treatment” as an 18 year old at Anfield in 1988.

The highly-decorated Glaswegian manager was famous for his bouts of anger, especially when his side were underperforming.

Numerous players have spoken over the years of being on the end of such a tirade and now, Lee Sharpe has told his tale.

Speaking to The Sun about the infamous “hairdryer” the former winger claimed that, “for me personally my worst one was probably at Anfield at half-time when he told me I have to move out my house and go back to Birmingham”.

United were playing against old rivals Liverpool and Sharpe had a forgettable game up to that point.

However, despite only being the tender age of just 18, Ferguson let the youngster have both barrels. The Premier League winning attacker stated that his coach ordered him “to sell my dog, sell my car and drag it out back. I was only 18 years old at the time as well”.

“And he told me how rubbish I was, how I couldn’t pass it, couldn’t head it, couldn’t run.

“And then [to] get out [for the] second half and go and play well at Anfield, which was a very difficult thing to do in the best of times…”

“He was certainly an aggressive manager but certainly got the best out of players.”

The winger signed from Torquay would go on to have a successful career at the club at the beginning of the 1990s.

He would go on to play 245 times for the Red Devils and win three Premier Leagues, two FA Cups and one League Cup, before leaving to join Leeds in 1996.

It is hard to imagine how the modern player would deal with this type of criticism as we have seen with the Jadon Sancho saga of late.

Nonetheless, the majority of former players, while hating the experience of the “hairdryer” treatment, believe it was beneficial for their overall career as it pushed them even further to achieve their personal best.