Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Player Ratings



Manchester United drew against Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 at Old Trafford this evening. Here are your player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 5- United’s set-piece defending has not been perfect but his being not assertive at all hasn’t helped.

Aaron Wan-Bissake 5- Unexpected start at left-back and struggled to overlap on his weaker foot. Couldn’t even shackle Pedro Porro well for which this tactical change was presumably made.

Jonny Evans 5- Looked hurried by the pace of the game for the first time this season and was left stranded as Bentancur tiptoed away from his for Spurs’ second equaliser.

Raphael Varane 6- Pretty much the same as Evans but he did manage a few progressive passes from defensive third to relieve pressure.

Diogo Dalot 7- In stark contrast to Wan-Bissaka, Dalot looked free to run wild on the overlap on his stronger foot. Was fine defensively as well.

Kobbie Mainoo 6- Probably his toughest challenge till date, especially against Spurs’ counter-press but acquitted himself well. Will have learned a lot from this experience.

Christian Eriksen 4- Defensive midfield is not his ideal position and it showed as he looked overrun when Spurs attacked in waves. Not a difference-maker in possession either.

Bruno Fernande 6- Tried to rush play a few times by playing directly behind Tottenham and it led to ball losses. Looked good when it came off.

Alejandro Garnacho 5- Not his brightest game as his greatest asset, his pace, got neutralised by Udogie. Still he kept trying to make things happen, to his credit.

Marcus Rashford 6- A neat goal covered up what was a frustrating display. The crowd was on his back a few times for not tracking back. Made simple chances difficult by overthinking.

Rasmus Hojlund 8- Looked like a man reborn after his howitzer into the roof of the net early on. Assisted Rashford for the second with a close-quarter one-two.

Substitutes:

Scott McTominay 5- Subbed on for Eriksen to create havoc as he usually does. Didn’t really do much apart from a sighter on goal from range.

Lisandro Martinez 6- A composed return to the field after a long time out as the raking forward passes and front-foot defending was back.

Antony 5- Subbed on late but nobody expected anything from him. Started off by giving the ball away and never improved.

Manager Erik ten Hag 5– Got some of his first-choice players back but the performance didn’t really look that improved, only more clinical. No amount of returning players will fix a structural issue.

