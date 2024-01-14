Home » Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Player Ratings

Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Player Ratings

by Vatsal Gupta
written by Vatsal Gupta


Manchester United drew against Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 at Old Trafford this evening. Here are your player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 5- United’s set-piece defending has not been perfect but his being not assertive at all hasn’t helped.

Aaron Wan-Bissake 5- Unexpected start at left-back and struggled to overlap on his weaker foot. Couldn’t even shackle Pedro Porro well for which this tactical change was presumably made.

Jonny Evans 5- Looked hurried by the pace of the game for the first time this season and was left stranded as Bentancur tiptoed away from his for Spurs’ second equaliser.

Raphael Varane 6- Pretty much the same as Evans but he did manage a few progressive passes from defensive third to relieve pressure.

Diogo Dalot 7- In stark contrast to Wan-Bissaka, Dalot looked free to run wild on the overlap on his stronger foot. Was fine defensively as well.

Kobbie Mainoo 6- Probably his toughest challenge till date, especially against Spurs’ counter-press but acquitted himself well. Will have learned a lot from this experience.

Christian Eriksen 4- Defensive midfield is not his ideal position and it showed as he looked overrun when Spurs attacked in waves. Not a difference-maker in possession either.

Bruno Fernande 6- Tried to rush play a few times by playing directly behind Tottenham and it led to ball losses. Looked good when it came off.

Alejandro Garnacho 5- Not his brightest game as his greatest asset, his pace, got neutralised by Udogie. Still he kept trying to make things happen, to his credit.

Marcus Rashford 6- A neat goal covered up what was a frustrating display. The crowd was on his back a few times for not tracking back. Made simple chances difficult by overthinking.

Rasmus Hojlund 8- Looked like a man reborn after his howitzer into the roof of the net early on. Assisted Rashford for the second with a close-quarter one-two.

Substitutes: 

Scott McTominay 5- Subbed on for Eriksen to create havoc as he usually does. Didn’t really do much apart from a sighter on goal from range.

Lisandro Martinez 6- A composed return to the field after a long time out as the raking forward passes and front-foot defending was back.

Antony 5- Subbed on late but nobody expected anything from him. Started off by giving the ball away and never improved.

Manager Erik ten Hag 5– Got some of his first-choice players back but the performance didn’t really look that improved, only more clinical. No amount of returning players will fix a structural issue.

Latest Top Stories...

Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Three things we learned as Man United play...

Roy Keane tears into Rasmus Hojlund after another...

Diogo Dalot admits Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already...

Roy Keane blasts Marcus Rashford’s “frustrating” performance against...

Diogo Dalot puts in superb performance as Manchester...