Manchester United “ahead of the competition” in race to sign Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini



Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Atalanta’s star defender Giorgio Scalvini.

Scalvini is understood to be a name on United and Erik ten Hag’s wishlist of possible defensive reinforcements to arrive either this month or in the summer transfer window.

This season, recurring injuries to key members of the backline have made it nearly impossible for the Red Devils to achieve consistent performances and results.

So far, Ten Hag has fielded 19 different back-four combinations.

Man United have used 19 different back-four combinations this season 😮 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐬 🤕 pic.twitter.com/6MFrnRdYAg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 12, 2024

It’s easy to see why United are already plotting to sign additional defenders.

Some of the players the club has been linked to include Benfica’s Antonio Silva, Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, OGC-Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and of course, Scalvini.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that United sent scouts to watch Scalvini in action against Roma.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are said to be adamant that they want to keep Scalvini beyond January. The Serie A outfit have slapped a €50m price tag on their player.

This is also confirmed by Foot Mercato who relay that alongside United, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also admirers of Scalvini.

However, it’s the 20-time English champions who are in pole position for the talented 20-year-old.

“Bayern Munich and Manchester United have been eyeing Scalvini for several months From now on. The Red Devils are even ahead of the competition.”

Scalvini has made 17 appearances in Italy’s top flight this campaign. When on the pitch, Atalanta have conceded only 19 goals and have kept an impressive seven clean sheets.

The defender’s only goal of the season came in the Europa League.

