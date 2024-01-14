Manchester United are set to initiate talks for Benfica star Joao Neves

Manchester United are about to make their interest in Benfica starlet Joao Neves more concrete.

This is according to The Mirror, who state “Manchester United are set to initiate talks early this year in a bid to sign teenage superstar Joao Neves from Benfica this summer”.

The 19 year old has already made himself a regular in the Portuguese side’s midfield and has played 27 times for them this season in all competitions.

The player currently has a buyout clause of €120m but he is considered one of the elite young players in European football.

The outlet asserts that United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe see a move for the starlet as a way to “improve their recruitment this year”.

Neves “is viewed as a priority investment following a challenging season for the Old Trafford club”.

The Eagles are not prepared to sell the player mid-season but despite the Old Trafford side needing “to be patient to get their man”, they “are prepared to start the groundwork soon”.

It has already been reported by Catalan sources that Barcelona would love to sign the player but they already see him as Manchester bound due to his agent, Jorge Mendes, preferring to take him to the Premier League.

Furthermore, Portuguese outlets have claimed that United are in “pole position” for the teenage sensation.

Whilst The Mirror only references his current deal, it has been reported elsewhere that Neves may be about to sign a new deal which could take his release clause up to around €150m.

If that were to happen, it could significantly complicate any transfer.

Described as a player “renowned for breaking up play and instigating attacks from deep”, it is clear why the Red Devils would be interested in such a talent and fans’ mouths will be watering at the prospect of pairing him with Kobbie Mainoo for years to come.