Manchester United need to beat Tottenham Hotspur at own transition game to prosper

Manchester United take on Tottenham today in a mouth-watering clash that is absolutely critical for the Red Devils’ top four hopes.

A horrendous December has seen United risk being cut adrift from the Champions League places already in January, as they currently lie eight points behind Spurs in fifth and nine from Arsenal in fourth.

A loss today at Old Trafford would extend the gap to double digits, so it is not hyperbolic to suggest this is must-win encounter for Erik ten Hag’s team.

Tottenham have had a really positive first season under Ange Postecoglu and have scored 42 goals in the league, a massive 20 more than the Red Devils. The Lilywhites sit one point out of the Champions League spots but only six off Liverpool at the top.

The North London side usually employ a 4-2-3-1 formation but they press very high and overload areas of the pitch to win the ball back and threaten in transition. With Son Heung-min at the Asian games and James Maddison still injured, their key dangermen are Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and potentially new loan signing, Timo Werner, who had been linked to United.

The Old Trafford outfit will need to be at their best to get a result against an impressive Spurs side but this is how they can do it.

Beat them at their own transition game

Spurs will aim to transition rapidly and press high. They do not play conservatively. The players have adapted to the Australian coach’s style remarkably well but one downside of how they play is that they can leave a lot of space in behind. This was witnessed in the Red Devils’ 2-0 loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in August.

Despite losing, United had 22 shots and especially in the first half, missed many gilt-edged chances. The exciting trio of Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford have created numerous chances of late versus Aston Villa and Wigan and especially against the Villans, demonstrated how they can get in behind a defence when there is space.

Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo will hope to feed the attackers with clever first-time balls and if everyone is on song, this tactic could prove invaluable in getting a positive result.

Midfield needs to keep the ball and defend in numbers

This seems to be an issue in every game but it is even truer against Spurs. As previously mentioned, they press relentlessly and a team that is careless in possession will get punished. Unfortunately, United can be very guilty of this particular weakness.

Injuries and unavailability mean it is likely that Scott McTominay will play alongside Kobbie Mainoo. The 18 year old will need to keep the ball well and be as press resistant as possible. This is certainly not his likely partner’s game but McTominay will need to show much greater defensive discipline or they risk being cut open like they were at Nottingham Forest.

Most likely Bruno will need to drop a little deeper to make sure the midfield is not overrun by their dangerous press.

Dalot needs to be on it against Kulusevski

The Swedish star will start on the right wing but he will most likely drift inwards. Whenever United’s probable left back, Diogo Dalot, is on him, he will need to pay careful attention.

After scoring a great goal and putting in a “superb” performance versus Wigan in the cup on Monday, he should be full of confidence.

The Portuguese full back has also spoken recently about how his manager’s inverted full back system has helped him and he will need to be on form again to stop the Spurs’ dangerman.