Marcus Rashford shows glimpses of his best in Man United’s lucky 2-2 draw vs. Tottenham Hotspur



Manchester United managed to hold Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford were enough to ensure the spoils were shared between the two sides.

Tottenham’s goals were grabbed by Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur.

United had only 36% possession to Tottenham’s significantly higher 64% share of the ball.

The Red Devils managed two shots on target from their total nine cracks at goal. In comparison, Ange Postecoglou’s men registered 16 shots, with six requiring Andre Onana to swing into action.

United put together 304 passes with a pass accuracy of 76%. Tottenham on the other hand strung 538 passes with a success rate of 89%.

One of United’s slightly better performers during a game in which most other stars simply didn’t look up to it was Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman scored his fourth goal of the season across all competitions, in a campaign in which he has struggled to be consistent.

Rashford’s goal vs. the Lily Whites was his 127th for United – one more than former striker and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

During the time he was on the pitch before being taken off for Antony in the 87th minute, Rashford had 41 touches of the ball to his name.

He attempted three shots.

The Carrington academy graduate delivered two crosses. He also completed two of the dribbles he embarked on.

Rashford was unlucky not to get a brace, considering one of his shots hit the woodwork.

Hopefully, the England international’s goal vs. Tottenham gives him some much-needed confidence ahead of the Red Devils’ upcoming matches.

Up next for United is a fourth-round FA Cup against either Eastleigh or Newport County in two week’s time.

