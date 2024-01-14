Mason Greenwood named Ronaldo as his favourite player



Mason Greenwood has enjoyed a productive first half of the season since sealing a deadline-day loan move from Manchester United to La Liga outfit Getafe.

The 22-year-old has so far scored three goals and assisted four more in 15 appearances in La Liga with his performances earning interest from elite clubs.

Apart from Real Madrid and Barcelona, his current loan outfit also want to keep hold of their new star for the long term and are prepared to put in a record bid to get the deal over the line.

The forward, who has remained aloof in terms of media interactions, recently spoke to Getafe’s media team after being named Player of the Month for December.

Rapid-fire questions

The Manchester United academy graduate revealed how he has settled into life in Spain since his move from England and how the fans have played a pivotal role in his fast acclimatization.

He was also asked about his future and the ambitions of Getafe, naming qualifying for Europe as a target both personally and professionally.

Mason, es tu turno… 🤔🎲 ¿Ídolo de la infancia? 👶

¿GOL favorito? ☄️

La afición del Getafe en una palabra 💙 ⁉️ Conoce un poco más a Greenwood con este #GetaTest 🤩 Dale al ▶️ pic.twitter.com/vluHHSPdyw — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) January 13, 2024

In another interview broadcast on the club’s official channel, the 22-year-old was asked a series of rapid-fire questions which included naming his all-time favorite player and his hobbies.

Greenwood named Ronaldo, the Brazilian legend and not the Portuguese star, as his favourite player. He has played with the United legend back in the 21/22 season.

He also revealed he loved to play video games in his spare time.

Favourite goal and future

The England international named the goal he scored against Almeria as his favourite for his new club while terming the team’s fans as “loud” when asked to describe the supporters.

Inspired by the United man, Getafe have pulled off impressive results against the likes of Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao, and Atletico Madrid and are currently ninth in the table.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are yet to take a call regarding his future and it will be interesting to see where he lands up with a return to Manchester unlikely.

Greenwood was close to getting reintegrated into the first-team squad when Richard Arnold was still CEO with immense fan backlash forcing the club to take a U-turn.