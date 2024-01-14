Match report: Manchester United Women 5-0 Newcastle United Women



Manchester United Women have thrashed Newcastle 5-0 in the FA Cup.

It was the biggest away allocation ever sold at Leigh Sports Village as 4731 turned out to see the first game between these two sides.

Toone’s shot in the opening minutes deflected wide for a corner but United couldn’t make anything of the opportunity.

Geyse had a good chance to open the scoring moments later but she couldn’t keep her shot down.

United were good on the counter but their decision-making in front of goal needed to be better.

United thought they’d made the breakthrough 15 minutes in, but it was cleared off the line.

The Reds were not playing their best football but they were dominating possession.

It was Ella Toone who made the breakthrough around half an hour in. Patient build up play found Toone on the edge of the box and she smashed it past Donnelly.

Newcastle launched a good counter from a United corner but Riviere made a brilliant recovery, coming across to the right to make the tackle.

Nikita Parris doubled United’s lead as Toone delivered a lovely cross for Parris to head home eight minutes from half time.

The second half kicked off with a good chance for Katie Zelem but her shot, searching for the top corner, was just a little too high.

As a cross came in from the right, the keeper was drawn out but Garcia was first to it, heading it down into Parris’ path to tap in to an open goal.

Skinner made some changes but United never took their foot off the gas and substitute Rachel Williams had a shot which hit the woodwork but she made no mistake with the rebound and buried it in the far corner.

With five minutes injury time to play, Malard made it five on the scoreboard turning it in at the near post.

It was an emphatic win for United who are looking at going one better than last season.

Marc Skinner silenced his critics.

Team: Earps, Le Tissier, Blundell, Toone, Turner, Zelem, Ladd (Guerrero 65), Riviere (Evans 73), Garcia (Galton 65), Parris (Malard 65), Geyse (Williams 65)

