Predicted Man United XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw to start



The Manchester United squad that manager Erik ten Hag can field today for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford will be the strongest one in months.

Returning to action since Monday’s victory over Wigan Athletic are six players: Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Luke Shaw, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo and Antony.

This leaves the absentee list shorter, but still significant: Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Anthony Martial are all still injured and Sofyan Amrabat is representing Morocco at AFCON.

Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho have gone out on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund, respectively, Sergio Reguilon’s loan deal has been terminated and both Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez are close to completing loans away too.

Andre Onana will join Cameroon at AFCON after today’s game, so he will be in goal today for the last time this month.

Luke Shaw is expected to come straight back into the team at left back, with Diogo Dalot switching to the right and Aaron Wan-Bissaka dropping to the bench.

Rumours on social media claim that Lisandro is in the squad. It is possible that he will be put straight back in the side alongside Raphael Varane at centre back, with Jonny Evans stepping down despite a brilliant run of games. Alternatively, Evans could start with Martinez given 30 minutes in the second half to ease his way back in.

In midfield, Eriksen’s return should see him replace Scott McTominay, with Kobbie Mainoo holding. Casemiro could come straight back in but given the form of the 18 year old, it seems more likely the 31 year old will be eased in gradually from the bench.

With Bruno Fernandes almost certain to play at number 10 and with Alejandro Garnacho on fire, the question is who will play alongside them in the forward positions. It seems likely Ten Hag will plug away with Rasmus Hojlund up top, and Marcus Rashford could be deployed on the left wing with Garnacho right.

If Hojlund is rotated out, Rashford would likely play as centre forward with either Antony or Amad coming in on the right wing.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted starting XI for today’s 4.30pm kick off: