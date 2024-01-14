Rasmus Hojlund shows further signs of development in 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday evening, leaving them seventh in the Premier League table.

With just 36% ball possession and nine shots with just two on target, Man United were unable to seize control of the flow of play.

Although disappointing for United fans to see the visitors control proceedings at Old Trafford, United’s front three proved highly effective, making the most of the few chances that came their way.

At the heart of United’s attacking efforts was striker Rasmus Hojlund.

While Hojlund has endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford, his performance against Spurs showed that he is gradually adapting to life as United’s first-choice striker.

In the third minute of the match, Hojlund already made an impact.

Marcus Rashford cut into the box yet was unable to get a clear sight of goal.

With the loose ball falling to Hojlund’s feet, the 20 year old was unwilling to allow such an opportunity to be wasted as he composed himself and thumped the ball into the top left corner of the net, handing United the lead.

Despite Spurs’ 19th-minute goal putting a dampener on United’s mood, the home side’s attackers refused to lose their cool.

Five minutes before half-time, Hojlund went from goalscorer to assist maker as he shared a one-two with Rashford, setting the winger up for a goal from distance to restore United’s lead.

Throughout the match, Hojlund made just 18 touches, seeing very little of the ball.

His goal was actually his only shot of the game, while he also only attempted one dribble, which he completed.

When he did play deeper and get involved with United’s build-up play, Hojlund proved highly accurate, completing all three of his attempted long balls and completing 11 of his 13 passes for an 85% passing accuracy.

While United fans will be frustrated due to their team giving up their lead twice, Hojlund is one of the few players who could not be blamed for the home side’s failure to secure the win.

Hojlund’s ability to make the most of the little he saw of the ball shows just how clinical he can be, showing that the 20 year old is indeed adjusting to life as United’s starting striker.

(Stats via Sofascore)