Sir Jim Ratcliffe arrives for first game at Old Trafford since his stake was confirmed



It truly is a new era at Manchester United with their game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is attending the marquee fixture in his first appearance at Old Trafford since his 25% stake in the club was confirmed.

A video doing the rounds showed him walking along the touchline at Old Trafford, a walk that he will undoubtedly make a lot of times in the future.

🔴 Sir Jim Ratcliffe has arrived at the building. pic.twitter.com/JnrMJWJHeA — Pauli Loukola (@PauliLoukola) January 14, 2024

Sir Dave Brailsford has already attended multiple United games since their stake was confirmed.

It will come as music to the ears of United fans, who have been hurt by decades of neglect and lack of communication from the Glazers in their time in charge.

It is notable that Sir Jim’s team has already attended more United games in the last month than the Glazers have in the past year.

Visible ownership is a key part of running a football club and too often at United, the manager has been left as the lone firefighter in the face of every crisis.

Erik ten Hag recently revealed he had a positive talk with Sir Jim and his team and this appearance will serve as a further boost.

For the players, it is now the time to perform as they have no hiding place.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s team is expected to conduct a thorough audit of the sporting side of the club and the future of these players will come under question too.

First step to convincing the new owners of their usefulness? Put in a performance meriting the occasion today.

Because the boyhood United fan Sir Jim will have a lot more involvement at United and a lot less capacity for mediocrity than the Glazers.

