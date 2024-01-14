Sir Jim Ratcliffe speaks to reporters ahead of Manchester United’s clash vs. Tottenham Hotspur



Sir Jim Ratcliffe spoke to reporters after he arrived at Old Trafford to personally watch Manchester United’s game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The INEOS billionaire physically attended the game for the first time, since his partial investment into the club was announced.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Ratcliffe would be present and he was indeed spotted by cameras arriving at United’s iconic home before kick-off.

He sat down with journalists and answered a number of questions as he waits for the Premier League to ratify his deal with the Glazers. Only after that happens will he officially start work at United.

The British businessman gave an update on the ongoing approval process and when it’s likely to be completed.

He said, “Early to mid-Feb, we hope.” He then joked, “We hope they don’t find anything dodgy in our CV!”

It’s expected that Ratcliffe’s deal with the Glazers will see him granted full control of United’s sporting operations, including aspects such as transfers and recruitment.

When asked whether he will have any input on the Red Devils’ activities on the market this January, he simply replied, “No comment.”

The 71-year-old revealed whether he has plans to regularly attend United games. “I can’t come all the time because I have a few other things to manage, but I’ll come quite a lot.”

When put to task about how long he has had to wait to own a stake in his boyhood club, the INEOS chairman responded, “A few years. It’s taken a few turns along the road, as you know, but it all turned out well in the end.”

He remarked about the Tottenham game, “First match for me since we got here. I am very excited to be here. Big match. We normally do well against Spurs.”

How many times will you come to games? "I can’t come all the time because I have some other things. But I will come." First impressions on Carrington and Old Trafford? "Not appropriate to answer that, good questions." Favourite players? "Scholes, Eric probably." — Brad Cox (@BradJCox_) January 14, 2024

When asked who were his favourite players through the years, he named Paul Scholes and Eric Cantona.

