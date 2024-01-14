Spanish reports link Manchester United to sensational loan move for unsettled Karim Benzema

Manchester United have been linked for a sensational loan move for Real Madrid legend and current Al Ittihad striker, Karim Benzema.

This is according to Fichajes who claim that the Red Devils, alongside former teams Real Madrid and Lyon, want to bring the Frenchman in on a loan deal.

The Mancunian side’s goalscoring woes are no secret.

The Red Devils have statistically one of the worst attacks in the league and have suffered due to Marcus Rashford’s inability to recreate anything like the form that saw him score 30 goals in the last campaign.

Moreover, Rasmus Hojlund is the team’s joint top scorer but five out of his six goals have come in the doomed Champions League campaign.

It is obvious that the club needs help. They were linked to Timo Werner before his move to Tottenham and continue to be linked to Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

However, neither signing would have or would potentially get fans’ hearts racing.

Fichajes claim that Benzema faces serious problems at his current club as he has not turned up for the resumption of their season after the break.

Consequently, “by decision of coach Marcelo Gallardo, he will not participate in the ‘ministage’ that the team will carry out in Dubai”.

This has alerted some of Europe’s top teams and according to the Spanish news site, “Manchester United have also set their eyes on the French striker. The Red Devils are looking for a centre forward who can come on loan to compete as a starter with Hojlund. Erik Ten Hag, United’s strategist, believes that Benzema would be a valuable reinforcement to strengthen the squad and increase internal competition”.

Former French United striker, Louis Saha, has also recently spoken for his support for a move by stating the player would “change United’s attack, score goals and ensure better team play”.

Fichajes have had a habit of late of linking United to players who appear out of reach such as Vinicius Junior and Victor Osimhen.

However, United do have form for bringing in older strikers and on loan for six months, it might be an opportunity the club could look to exploit.

