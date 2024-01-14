Three things we learned as Man United play out 2-2 stalemate against Tottenham Hotspur



Manchester United hosted free-scoring Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, fresh off their mid-week 2-0 FA Cup third-round win against Wigan Athletic.

Keen to build on his side’s victory at the DW Stadium, Erik ten Hag started Andre Onana in goal, with a defensive four of Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka ahead of the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

In midfield, Ten Hag gave the nod to Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

Rasmus Hojlund led the line with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford on either side of him. Here are three things we learned from Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Encouraging relationship developing between Rashford and Hojlund

United got off to the perfect start just three minutes into the game through Hojlund, who shed first blood.

For the opener, Rashford embarked on a dribble and broke into the Tottenham box at will. Multiple rival defenders attempted to take the ball from him, but it luckily fell to Hojlund who was well-positioned alongside him.

The Dane took two or so touches to set himself up well, before firing the ball into the roof of the net, well beyond the reach of the helpless Vicario.

Tottenham equalized 16 minutes later through Richarlison who managed to head the ball in from a corner.

However, Rashford restored his side’s lead just before the break, once again through some solid piece of understanding between himself and Hojlund.

The pair exchanged the ball well inside the Tottenham danger area. Hojlund put Rashford through with the most tender and accurate of passes, which made it easier for the Englishman to strike the ball into the far-right corner.

The two seem to be developing a good relationship on the pitch, which will only benefit the Red Devils as they seek to put up a strong second part of the campaign.

In the Champions League, before United’s elimination, some of Hojlund’s goals were assisted by Rashford who appears to have picked up a positive habit of always looking for his striker first.

During a season in which the forwards on United’s payroll have struggled to consistently come up with the goods, it’s a huge positive that Rashford and Hojlund are well on their way to developing a deadly pairing.

Hopefully, they carry on in the same fashion for the side’s upcoming matches. It’s also vital that Garnacho be brought into the fold so that the three can operate as a collective unit.

Costly and extremely cheap defensive mistakes

All goals scored by Ange Postecoglou’s men came about as a result of costly blunders at the back by United.

For the North London outfit’s first goal, Richarlison found himself unmarked and with plenty of space to head the ball into the back of Onana’s net from Pedro Porro’s corner kick.

For the Brazilian striker’s equalizing goal after Hojlund gave United the lead, Varane found himself in no man’s land and having already lost his man. Wan-Bissaka’s positioning was also very questionable.

Just seconds after the interval, Tottenham took advantage of a misstep from Evans to make it 2-2 and restore parity once more.

It was yet another goal from a square pass, this time from new signing Timo Werner, who found Bentancur with acres of space to make his mark – sloppy and pitiful defending on United’s part.

The 20-time English champions undoubtedly shot themselves in the foot and they only have themselves to blame for giving the Lily Whites an avenue into the game on more than one occasion.

These mistakes are issues Ten Hag and his coaching staff must seek to urgently address in the training ground.

Multiple injury boosts for Ten Hag and United

During his presser ahead of the game, Ten Hag gave an update and indicated that the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Amad Diallo were all poised to make their returns against Tottenham.

Eriksen was immediately thrust into the starting XI while Martinez and Casemiro had to contend with a place on the bench.

Ten Hag has often blamed United’s lack of consistency on injuries to his key stars, most of whom have been sidelined for large parts of the season.

The manager emphasised time and time again that when some of his stars return, performances and results would improve.

He would have therefore been delighted with the returns of Martinez, Casemiro and Eriksen. Mason Mount is also thought to not be too far away from coming back.

Eriksen played until just before the hour mark when he was replaced by Scott McTominay. The Denmark international did not have much of an impact vs. Tottenham and it was no surprise that he was the first to be taken off.

McTominay could have won it at the death for United but he was unable to get his finish below the upright.

In the 62nd minute and with the score still 2-2, Martinez also made his long-awaited return when he was introduced into proceedings in place of Evans.

The Argentine, arrived onto the pitch to resounding cheers and applause from the Old Trafford faithful – evidence of just how much his absence has been felt.

