Warm Up event raises over £5000 for MU Foundation

The Warm-Up event hosted by Manchester United at Old Trafford tonight was a huge success.

The International suite welcomed 380 people from 28 different countries as members of the various supporters clubs gathered for a Q&A, food and an auction.

It had previously been announced that the guest of honour for the Q&A was United legend Alex Stepney.

Stepney was a part of the European Cup winning squad from 1968 and made 433 appearances for the club between 66 and 78.

However, also joining Stepney was fellow shot-stopper Gary Bailey who played for United between 1978 and 1987, winning two FA Cups.

The evening coincided with the 65th anniversary of the Malta Supporters Club, so traditional Maltese pastizzi were served to the supporters.

A presentation was made from the Manchester United Women Supporters Club to the Malta Supporters Club of a shirt signed by the women’s team.

In total, the night, including the raffle and auction, raised £5,750 for the MU Foundation.

Fans were also able to have their photo taken with the Carabao Cup.

Previous events like this have welcomed guests such as Denis Irwin and Norman Whiteside and they keep growing in number month by month.

United will take on Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford while the women take on Newcastle at Leigh Sports Village today.

The next Warm Up event will take place in March, when the club welcomes back yet more fans from around the world.