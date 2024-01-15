“All of a sudden, an email comes…”: Transfer expert reveals how Man United overpaid for Andre Onana



Transfer and recruitment expert Bryan King has revealed just how significantly Manchester United overpaid for Andre Onana in the summer.

After David de Gea’s United departure following 12 years of service, Erik ten Hag settled on replacing the Spaniard with Andre Onana.

The Red Devils moved relatively quickly and struck a deal worth around £47.2m to land the services of the Cameroonian.

He has had a mixed start to life at Old Trafford. On one hand, he has had some incredible moments such as his last-minute penalty save against FC Copenhagen and a sensational performance at Anfield vs. Liverpool.

On the other hand, Onana has made a number of shocking mistakes that have dearly cost his side, especially in the Champions League before the club was eliminated from the competition.

Onana who was called up by Cameroon to represent the national team in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament elected to stay at United a bit longer in order to play against Tottenham Hotspur.

He started in goal as United held Ange Postecoglou’s men to a 2-2 draw. The shot-stopper is expected to join up with the national team in time for their match vs. Guinea on Monday.

Bryan King spoke to Football Insider and gave some interesting details about how Onana’s transfer to United came to be.

The newspaper refers to King as “a well-connected recruitment expert.” He previously served as a senior scout for Aston Villa, Everton and Tottenham.

King said, “Ten Hag hasn’t given me any confidence that Man United are a side that can win the Premier League.”

“That must come from the people he’s brought in.”

“A friend of mine knows the sporting director at Inter Milan and they were prepared to let Onana go for about £6million.”

He added, “Then, all of a sudden, an email comes in offering over £50million for him. Of course, they’re not going to ask them to readjust their bid.”

If King is to be believed, it’s yet another case of just how poorly United have been operating in the market through the years. It’s one of the key issues Sir Jim Ratcliffe will undoubtedly be keen to fix once his partial investment into the clubs is ratified by the Premier League.

