Barcelona respond as Manchester United make fresh January inquiries for Ronald Araujo



Barcelona have reportedly told Manchester United that highly-sought after defender Ronald Araujo could be available in the summer instead of this month, following inquiries fielded by the Premier League giants.

Araujo has been linked to United on multiple occasions, but so far nothing has ever come to fruition.

During the summer, the Red Devils were said to be prepared to offer the centre-back a big-money offer to convince him to ditch Barcelona for pastures anew at Old Trafford.

It’s understood that Erik ten Hag is keen to reinforce his options in the defensive department.

This season, the Dutchman has had to contend with multiple injuries to key members of his backline – a situation that has hindered United from achieving any real consistency in performances and results.

In total, Ten Hag has fielded 19 different back four combinations all term.

Araujo recently opened up on the rumours suggesting he was on United’s radar. The Uruguayan acknowledged the 20-time English champions’ interest in his services, before relaying that his current focus is on Barcelona.

Araujo insisted that he is happy with the Blaugrana and is very comfortable under Xavi.

Bayern Munich are also thought to be huge admirers of Araujo and have been pushing to see whether the Blaugrana would entertain offers during the winter transfer window for him.

However, according to the reliable Florian Plettenberg, a transfer in the summer of 2024 is far more likely.

The Sky Germany reporter reveals, “Manchester United have inquired about the 24 y/o! Manchester United have been informed about transfer fee and contract details…”

“They received the same information as Bayern: The transfer package in winter would be over €80 million. And Araujo wants to stay at Barca in winter…”

“But, he remains on the list of ManUtd for summer. He remains the top target for Bayern as Tuchel loves the player!”

🔴🆕 News Ronald #Araujo: ManUtd have inquired about the 24 y/o! #MUFC informed about transfer fee and contract details … ➡️ They received the same information as Bayern: The transfer package in winter would be over €80 million. And Araujo wants to stay at Barca in winter…… pic.twitter.com/Z9ihbpVWXt — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 15, 2024

Araujo has made 20 appearances for Barca across all competitions this season. He has one goal to his name and has helped his side keep six clean sheets.

