Borussia Dortmund’s Sporting Director praises Jadon Sancho



Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastien Kehl has described Jadon Sancho as “more mature” following the winger’s loan move from Manchester United.

Sancho re-joined the German club on a loan deal until the end of the season. His availability stemmed from his protracted dispute with Erik ten Hag after the 23-year-old publicly rejected the Dutchman’s explanation for his exclusion from the match-day squad against Arsenal, asserting he was being made a “scapegoat” by his manager.

As a result, Sancho was banished from the first-team and made to train either alone or with youth players; with an apology for his behaviour the only avenue towards being reintegrated. An apology has not been forthcoming and Sancho has not featured for United since the end of August.

The club were desperate to find a resolution to a conflict which was benefitting neither party. Dortmund – who had not initially deemed it a viable prospect to sign Sancho on loan – quickly emerged as a concrete option one the January transfer window opened.

A deal was eventually agreed between the two clubs after intense negotiations which sees the German side paying the majority of Sancho’s wage packet, as well as a small loan fee.

No buy-clause was included as United are thought to be hopeful of the winger rediscovering the type of form which saw him one of the most coveted players in Europe. If Sancho was to find this level again, the market for his services in the summer may be drastically different to the one this month.

Dortmund are believed to be very happy with a deal which sees their prodigal son return. The German side have struggled against low-block defences in particular this season, with Sancho’s interplay abilities a potential solution to this problem.

If the winger helps Dortmund achieve Champions League qualification (they are currently fifth), he will more than have justified his loan fee.

Kehl contends Sancho seems “incredibly motivated” and he is excited by the prospect of seeing the 23-year-old in such a state of mind.

Speaking to Sky Germany, the Dortmund director reveals: “I experience Jadon as changed, I experience him as more mature in his personality. He knows that he is challenged and that he is coming to Borussia Dortmund in a different role. He’s always on time – even over-punctual. He seems incredibly motivated and committed and to see such a player on the pitch is fantastic. I think we’ll have fewer problems than in the past.”

The reference to “over-punctual” appears to be a direct repudiation of the issues Ten Hag had with Sancho at Old Trafford with time-keeping.

The Dutch manager revealed he and his coaching staff had “issues all the way through” their time in charge of Sancho. He described Sancho’s time in Manchester as “not a success, so far,” but reiterated his hope to see the 23-year-old enjoy a successful loan in Germany.

Ten Hag has been adamant the United dressing room must improve their standards and mentality since he arrived from Ajax. Sancho – who became “renowned for his lateness” – appeared an antithetical figure to these demands. The fact Kehl even references the prospect of there being “fewer problems than in the past” offers a damning assessment of the player Sancho was before he joined United.

Issues with attitude, mentality and time-keeping have followed Sancho wherever he has gone in his career thus far, even at international level. Ten Hag appears to just be the first manager who said enough is enough.

