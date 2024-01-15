Chelsea eye shock move for Luke Shaw to solve left-back crisis



Chelsea are reportedly considering a shock approach to Manchester United to sign Luke Shaw.

The Daily Express covers a report indicating Shaw has been added to a “shortlist” at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea seeks to solve their injury crisis at fullback.

Both Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella are currently ruled out, while youngster Ian Maatsen has recently joined Borussia Dortmund on loan.

Chilwell has not featured for nearly three months with a hamstring injury while Cucurella is set to face a similar timeframe of absence after undergoing surgery on his ankle before Christmas.

On the right-hand side, Chelsea have also struggled. Reece James combines the issues of both his team-mates, being forced to undergo a surgery on a persistent hamstring injury. He is not expected to return until April.

Levi Colwill has been deputising at left-back this season under Mauricio Pochettino but the English defender has struggled somewhat in the unfamiliar role.

Malo Gusto – signed from Lyon last year – is a right-back by trade but has switched over to the left at times. The injury to James means Gusto will likely stay on the right, however.

As such, Pochettino’s side are seemingly desperate for reinforcements at left-back. Which is where this unlikely link to Shaw has developed – a player they are “eyeing a potential move for.”

The Argentine manager is reported to have requested a “greater emphasis on Premier League proven players” in Chelsea’s recruitment as he has struggled to incorporate the vast array of signings the club has made over the past few seasons.

Shaw is said to be one of a five-player list being “discussed” by Chelsea’s recruitment team this month.

Given the United man has struggled with injuries himself while at Old Trafford his name is a slightly odd one to feature on Chelsea’s list, especially when the rivalry between the two clubs is considered. This did not stand in the way of a deal being agreed in the summer for Mason Mount, however.

Furthermore, Shaw is a childhood Chelsea fan, having been born in Kingston upon Thames.

The Daily Express suggests United officials will be increasingly conscious of the pressure of Financial Fair Play regulations and, given Shaw’s long-standing struggles with fitness, they may be “willing to cash in on the 28-year-old this month.”

