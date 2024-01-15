Crystal Palace want Michael Carrick as manager next season



A lot was expected when Manchester United decided to change course and bring in Erik ten Hag from Ajax, where he had a trophy-laden couple of years.

It was an impressive debut season, as United qualified for the Champions League via a third-place finish while ending their six-year trophy drought by clinching the Carabao Cup.

Things have unraveled fast for the Dutchman in his second season in charge with his strange tactics and injuries not helping United’s cause and a top-four finish remains unlikely.

On the other hand, United’s previous coaching team comprising of Kieran McKenna and Michael Carrick are doing wonders in the Championship.

Carrick impressing at Boro

And as per Football Transfers, the former United midfielder, who was assistant manager under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has been impressing with his tactical genius and has begun attracting the big fish with Premier League side Crystal Palace now interested in his services.

“Michael Carrick is high on Crystal Palace’s shortlist to succeed Roy Hodgson as manager at the end of the season, FootballTransfers understands.

“Hodgson turns 77 this year and, amidst a downturn in form in recent months, is not expected to be at Palace past the end of this season. Palace have already begun searching for a permanent successor to the former England national team manager.

“And the London side have thus returned for Carrick, and want to try and entice him away from Middlesbrough. Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is very keen to attract Carrick to the club.”

Having taken over Middlesbrough when they were only a point above the relegation zone, the United legend guided them to the play-offs but eventually lost in the semifinals against Coventry City.

Palace want Carrick

Despite losing their two big-name strikers Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer in the summer, Boro are only a point off the playoff positions again this season and have a one-goal advantage against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semifinal.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for the Riverside outfit but they could be about to lose their manager if they fail to qualify for the top-flight this campaign.

Judging from how the former England international has gone about his job at the Championship outfit, it was only a matter of time before the big teams came calling.

The report also revealed that the Eagles had indeed tried to convince him to join back when Patrick Vieira was sacked but their approach was turned down by Boro.

United fans will be eagerly keep an eye on how their former star keeps performing and who knows, he might still return to Old Trafford as the man in the hot seat.