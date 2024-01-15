Fabrizio Romano labeled as mistaken regarding buy back clause in Hannibal Mejbri’s Sevilla deal

Manchester United have reportedly inserted a buy-back clause in Hannibal Mejbri’s loan deal to Sevilla.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person confirmed that the teenage midfielder will join Sevilla on loan until the end of the season, with the deal reportedly including an option to buy the player.

This morning, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Mejbri is en route to Sevilla and is scheduled to complete medical tests with the club.

🚨🇹🇳 Hannibal Mejbri, on his way to medical tests with Sevilla as loan deal with €20m buy option clause will be signed today. After initial verbal agreement with #MUFC, INEOS requested for a potential buy back clause in order to give their approval to the deal last night. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2024

He added that a €20 million buy option would be added to Mejbri’s deal should the La Liga club wish to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of his loan.

Furthermore, Romano claimed that after an initial verbal agreement was reached, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS requested that a buy-back clause be added to Mejbri’s loan contract in order for Man United’s new minority owners to grant their approval for the deal.

It has since emerged that The Manchester Evening News believes Romano’s update to be inaccurate.

Samuel Luckhurst wrote that Mejbri’s loan agreement does include an option to buy as well as a buy-back clause.

Where he has attempted to refute Romano, however, is in terms of INEOS’s involvement in the deal.

“Sources have described the deal as complicated but United regard Mejbri’s valuation and the buy-back clause as upsides. Contrary to a report, the Ineos Group did not intervene to adjust the terms of the deal,” The Manchester Evening News writer claimed.

Since moving to United in 2019, Mejbri has impressed with his raw talent, however, he is yet to receive extensive playing time in a United shirt.

Still, his impressive loan spell at Birmingham City turned heads, attracting the interest of several clubs.

Sheffield United were reportedly previously considering a loan deal for Mejbri, while Everton also looked poised to make a move for the starlet prior to Sevilla snatching him up.