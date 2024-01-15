Former Manchester United assistant coach Mike Phelan not surprised by club struggles



Regardless of whether they are losing are winning, there is perhaps no other club in the world who generated quite as much discussion as Manchester United.

From former players, staff, and executives to pundits, legends, and “experts”, everyone has a view on the club.

Therefore, it is no surprise to see Mike Phelan’s latest comments on the state of affairs at Old Trafford.

Talking on Stadium Astro’s YouTube channel, Phelan said that he was not surprised by the club struggling under Erik ten Hag.

Rather unsurprisingly, he pointed at the team’s attacking woes as the main reason behind this state, where United are already out of two competitions and face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League.

He hinted that some blame was Ten Hag’s too, pointing out the “lack of consistency in selection” in attack as to why it has struggled to click for the players.

United have struggled with Rasmus Hojlund up top this season as the youngster has taken time to get used to the rigours of English football.

While he looks like he’s coming into his own now, it’s still a lot to ask of the player, something which Phelan agreed with.

He said: “He’s still picking up the pieces of how to be a Manchester United forward – and I think you’re right he is a work in progress, but there’s only so much time you get if you wear that shirt. And if you get into those positions you have to score goals.”

Phelan talked about the successful United teams of yesteryears, a common theme when people attached to the club talk about it.

He said that in those teams, there were goals spread across the XI and there were multiple players who were genuine goal threats.

The former United assistant coach said that’s not the case anymore at Old Trafford so “it’s not surprising in some ways” that United have struggled.

Phelan talks from some position of authority as before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure unravelled, United regularly scored goals from all over the pitch.

