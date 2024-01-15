Gary Neville praises Jude Bellingham’s decision to reject Manchester United



Gary Neville has praised Jude Bellingham’s decision to turn down Manchester United’s offer in favour of Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer was thought to be enamoured by Bellingham – then plying his trade for boyhood club Birmingham City – and wanted to bring him to Old Trafford.

As such, the club conducted an elaborate courting process, which even involved Sir Alex Ferguson personally meeting with Bellingham on his tour of the Carrington training complex. Ultimately, it proved unsuccessful, despite United agreeing a deal with Birmingham.

Bellingham may have looked at United’s midfield at the time, which contained both Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, and believed his opportunities to play as a more advanced midfielder would be limited. He instead chose Dortmund – a club famed for helping cultivate young talent – in a move worth in the region of €30 million.

It very quickly proved a wise decision.

The English midfielder thrived at the Signal Iduna Park, quickly establishing himself as one of the premier players in the Bundesliga, and one of the hottest prospects throughout Europe.

A consistent string of impressive performances at the heart of Dortmund’s midfield eventually led to a blockbuster transfer to Real Madrid last summer. Madrid agreed to pay €110 million for the 20-year-old – a price which seemed costly on first glance, but has quickly proven an absolute bargain given Bellingham’s performances in the Spanish capital.

Seventeen goals and six assists in just twenty-four games; the heartbeat of both Madrid’s midfield and attack; top of La Liga and their Champions League group; a leader in a dressing room of Champions League winners at the tender age of twenty; murmurings of a potential Ballon d’Or.

Bellingham has been a revelation at the Bernabeu this season. Yet it’s an ascension to the upper echelon of football which may never have happened had Bellingham not chosen Dortmund over United. Or at least that what’s Neville believes.

“You think of Jude Bellingham, he walks into boardroom here, Man United have agreed a fee with Birmingham and so have Dortmund and he has a choice between them and somehow, well done to him, he chose Dortmund and is now one of the greatest players in the world and greatest English talents.

“What would have happened if he came here? I don’t know, maybe he would be a success but I’m not so sure because of the culture,” Neville asserted on Sky Sports.

The pundit even went as far as revealing the recommendation he used to give players to joining United as “pretty poor advice.”

His fellow pundit, and former teammate, Roy Keane agreed with this idea. “I’ve said for years if you’re a player and have a chance to sign for Man United then go for it. My mind has changed over the last couple of years,’ Keane revealed.

