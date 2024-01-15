Lisandro Martinez’s return is a huge boost for Erik ten Hag



Lisandro Martinez received a roar from the Old Trafford crowd last night usually only reserved for goals and Jamie Carragher falling over.

The combative Argentine has been ruled out for most of the season after requiring surgery on the same metatarsal which brought a premature end to his debut year. His absence has been strongly felt by Manchester United this season.

El Carnicero’s aggression, defensive nous, and incisive passing are crucial attributes for his team. There is no other central defender in Erik ten Hag’s squad who offers the combined quality on and off the ball which Martinez provides; and this was recognised by Old Trafford yesterday, as Martinez took to the field for the first time in over four months.

Martinez’s absence has been exacerbated by injuries to Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire at different points this season.

At one stage, Ten Hag was forced to field a defensive partnership of Jonny Evans and Willy Kambwala for an away trip to West Ham. Predictably, United would fall to a two-nil defeat.

The Dutch manager will be undoubtedly grateful to see his first-choice centre-back back in his team as he continues to hone a game plan which is yet to click.

Ten Hag has been attempting something of a tactical revolution with United this year. Or, rather, a tactical evolution as, in the Dutchman’s own words, he’s constructed a style of play predicated upon the perceived strengths of the star players at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag wants United to dominate through transitions – to become the “best transition team in the world,” the manager revealed in the club’s pre-season tour of America.

He believes this style suits his players and pays homage to the spirit of United as a footballing institution.

“We want to surprise, we want to play dynamic, we want to play with speed, we want to play aggressive, out of a very good team spirit, because that is United,” Ten Hag contended.

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes are two players who operate best on the counter. Rashford, with space to run into, and Bruno with willing runners to feed.

Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount – two of United’s primary targets this summer – also fit into this mould: players who can transition from a defensive position into an attacking one with devastating speed.

Ten Hag has sought to implement a system predicated upon a high-press which forces turnovers as far up the pitch as possible. This should, ostensibly, lead to a number of chances for United’s pacy front line to quickly capitalise upon.

But theory does not always translate to practice, as the Dutch manager has found out this season. While United have ranked highly across statistics associated with transitions, this appears to have come at the expense of everything else.

Ten Hag’s side have been defensively fragile. They are painfully weak from set-pieces while offering little threat from their own. They struggle to keep the ball and are incapable of building attacks from the back.

Only Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Burnley have scored fewer goals than United in the Premier League this season. When presented with a low-block defence, United are utterly useless. They sit seventh in the table with a negative goal difference, having crashed out of both the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

It constitutes a pretty awful selection of descriptors for an expensively assembled team in their second season under the same coach. However, United do top the charts for successfully forced turnovers and most high turnovers leading to shots! Again, theory not always translating into practice.

So why would Martinez’s return – a central defender – have a significant effect on a style which appears to be going wrong up front primarily?

Well, firstly, Martinez is not returning in isolation. For United’s next game, he is likely to be joined by Casemiro and Luke Shaw, as well as possibly Mason Mount, in a first-choice quartet return for Ten Hag. This will be particularly impactful for the defensive fragility United have displayed this season when trying to implement this high-press style.

The injury crisis at Old Trafford has been relentless. It provides just enough context to give Ten Hag an excuse for why the season has derailed in such a spectacularly bad fashion. Now that he has his key players fit again, there has to be immediate progress on the pitch; both in terms of results, but also performance and style.

We need to demonstrably see what Ten Hag is trying to get his players to achieve. There have been flashes – the recent wins over Chelsea and Aston Villa spring to mind – but the Dutchman needs consistent examples in back-to-back games.

Secondly, Martinez’s profile lends itself to the exact areas where United have been struggling, outside of clinical finishing.

He is an aggressive front-foot defender who seeks to stop counter-attacks before they begin. Too often United have displayed a soft underbelly this season with opposition teams able to cut through them with relative ease. Martinez would rather cut his opponent than allow this to happen on his watch. He will be an immediate defensive upgrade on his deputies.

But it’s on the ball where Ten Hag will be most relieved to welcome back the Argentine.

United are so single-minded in trying to initiate quick transitions when they get the ball that they invariably waste many of the opportunities their excellent pressing generates. They panic in possession and try and force a direct pass, which is often intercepted.

As a result, it feels almost as if Ten Hag’s attackers are so desperate to capitalise upon the rare chance they are provided with that they rush and snatch at their limited chances. Rashford and Hojlund’s struggles may not exist if they were presented with the same number of opportunities Phil Foden and Erling Haaland or Mohammed Salah and Darwin Nunez are.

Martinez’s strongest attribute is his incisive and accurate passing through the lines.

He is perhaps the best in the Premier League at receiving the ball and immediately finding a teammate high up the pitch, with a perfectly weighted pass which renders the opposition helpless. There were flashes of this in his brief cameo last night. Each firm but fair pass was met with an equally firm response by a crowd who have been starved of this ability in recent months.

Similarly, United have struggled to build attacks from the back this season. They have also not been able to maintain possession when pressed themselves. Martinez is as press-resistant a defender as you could hope to find and will provide an instant remedy for both of these issues. Having a centre-back comfortably pushing up the pitch in possession is crucial to overcoming the low-block system which United have struggled to unlock this year.

Andre Onana – signed in large part for his abilities to play out from the back – has been largely wasted behind a defensive unit who appear allergic to the ball. The Cameroonian, who combined so effectively with the Argentine in Amsterdam, should enjoy a much better second half of the year with Martinez in front of him.

Martinez should, therefore, offer Ten Hag more defensive stability as well as far greater proficiency in possession. If these improvements are distilled throughout the starting eleven, aided by the return of Shaw and Casemiro also, United should improve both dramatically and quickly. This will lead to more goals without any real meaningful changes up front.

If these improvements do not come, however, Ten Hag will likely be looking for a new home next season. No pressure Lisandro!

