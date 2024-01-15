Man United planning new contract followed by loan exit for Facundo Pellistri



The January transfer window is almost halfway over and Manchester United are desperately trying to trim the wage bill in the hopes of recruiting at least one striker on loan.

So far, Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho have left on loans with their parent club still paying a large portion of their wages.

Academy stars Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez have also departed temporarily with Sevilla and Benfica having the option of making it permanent in the summer.

More youngsters could be on their way with Dan Gore linked with a loan move as well as Facundo Pellistri. The Uruguayan has hardly been used even though there is clearly a spot open on the right wing.

Pellistri contract update

Erik ten Hag’s constant overlooking of the speedy winger shows he is yet to win over the Dutchman and it makes more sense to leave and play elsewhere rather than watch the Dutchman turn to the misfiring Antony instead.

The former Penarol star has been linked with a permanent exit but as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, United are not leaning in that direction.

The Italian, speaking on Kick Streaming, revealed that the Red Devils are indeed planning to send the 22-year-old out on loan but not before agreeing a new contract with him.

Pellistri’s current deal ends in 2025 with the club having the option of triggering a one-year extension but it seems the team from Old Trafford want to keep the player long-term.

This will be a huge boost if true for a player who has excelled for his country but inexplicably, struggled for minutes when in Manchester.

PSV Eindhoven have been tipped to be front-runners but as per The Daily Mail‘s Transfer Confidential newsletter, another Dutch outfit are also in the race.

Loan interest

“PSV Eindhoven remain in the hunt for Facundo Pellistri while Dutch side NEC Nijmegen have also enquired.” the newsletter read.

NEC are currently eighth in the Eredivisie and it would certainly be far easier to earn minutes there as opposed to top-of-the-table PSV, who will try and seal the title instead of trying to integrate a loan player.

Despite Antony’s struggles on the right, the Uruguay international has started only thrice this term, registering one assist in those games.

He still looks like a raw talent and needs further polishing. Now that Amad Diallo is back and game time will be at a premium, regular minutes elsewhere might not be a bad idea.