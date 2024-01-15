Man United’s Andre Onana left out of Cameroon’s matchday squad in 1-1 draw vs. Guinea



Despite his best efforts and making it on time, Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was not able to play for Cameroon during their AFCON opener against Guinea.

It was previously relayed that United had reached an agreement with the Cameroon Football Federation for Onana to travel to Ivory Coast – the venue of the tournament – immediately after the club’s match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The clash at Old Trafford ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

A few hours after the match, Onana posted a video on Snapchat of himself on a private jet, on his way to link up with the national team.

It was subsequently relayed that the goalkeeper’s flight was prevented from taking off after arriving in Abidjan due to bad weather conditions in Yamoussoukro – his final destination where Cameroon played Guinea.

As largely expected, he did not feature between the sticks for Rigobert Song’s side.

Cameroon played out a 1-1 draw vs. Guinea. A goal from Frank Magri six minutes after the break restored parity following Mohamed Bayo’s opening goal just 10 minutes into proceedings.

In Onana’s absence, his distant cousin Fabrice Ondoa was charged with keeping Guinea from finding the back of the net.

The Daily Mail reports that Onana was always aware that Ondoa would start ahead of him.

“The foggy conditions meant he [Onana] was unable to land in Yamoussoukro – where Cameroon were kicking off their Group C campaign on Monday – and had to divert to Abidjan.”

“The 27-year-old was then driven the final 150 miles of his 5,000-mile journey to the Stade Charles Konan Banny, arriving three hours before the 5pm kick-off.”

“Onana already knew that Fabrice Ondoa would be starting in goal against Guinea, but Devis Epassy and Simon Ngapandouetnbu were named as the two substitute goalkeepers on the Cameroon bench.”

The United man was spotted on camera at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

🚨🎥| Andre Onana did eventually make it to the Cameroon game today, but he wasn’t in the squad. Cameroon ended up with a 1-1 draw against Guinea 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/CnHeCUwI7S — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 15, 2024

Up next for Cameroon are reigning AFCON champions Senegal on Friday – no doubt a fixture Onana will be keen to feature in.

If the Indomitable Lions manage to go all the way to the final on February 11, Onana stands to miss up to four games for United.

In the event that Cameroon are knocked out in the group stage, the 27-year-old will not miss any club action.

