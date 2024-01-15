Manchester United loanee Joe Hugill has flying start to Burton Albion loan



Do players increase their level once they leave Manchester United?

Joe Hugill became the latest loanee to make an impact after leaving United as he scored for Burton Albion.

It was his senior debut for the club and within just three minutes, he opened his account with a superb solo effort.

He raced onto the ball just inside the opposition’s half and only the goalkeeper was between him and the goal.

However, despite having such a glorious opportunity, he kept his calm, outran the chasing defender, and smartly finished past the goalkeeper after making him come closer.

WHAT A MOMENT FOR JOE HUGILL! 😯 THREE MINUTES into his senior debut, the Manchester United loanee FIRES Burton level! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/x9zRgW7m77 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 15, 2024

He had been subbed on just three minutes earlier with Burton 2-1 down to away to Derby County.

With this impact, Hugill joins Brandon Williams as the second United player to score on debut for his loan club this season.

Alongside Williams, Greenwood, and recently departed Alvaro Fernandez, United loans have been fairly successful this summer, with Jadon Sancho also assisting on his debut.

Donny van de Beek’s impact remains to be seen but otherwise, it has been a positive season.

The goal for Hugill adds further gloss to a good January for him where he also signed a new United contract.

Erik ten Hag reportedly rates him highly and unlike Charlie McNeil, who spent last season on loan, he was kept on the fringes of the first team till this January.

If he keeps up his form till the end of the season and provides sustainable goal returns, then depending upon his performances for United in the pre-season, he could save United millions in the market.

The club are reportedly targeting a centre-forward in the summer as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s revamp of the squad.

Hugill might just force his way into this new-look XI.

