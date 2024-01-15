Manchester United will not make an approach for Karim Benzema



Manchester United will not be making an approach to sign Karim Benzema.

The French forward, currently plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Ittihad, is thought to be available for a return to Europe following a row with his club.

Benzema joined Al-Ittihad in the summer on a free transfer from Real Madrid. He was made captain of the team given he was the club’s premier player and their most expensive one as well.

Fifteen goals in twenty-four appearances constitutes a reasonable return in an Al-Ittihad shirt this season but reports have revealed that the 36-year-old is unsettled in his new home.

Benzema failed to report to the club’s training centre on Friday for a presentation day. This led his manager, Marcelo Gallardo, to decide to exclude the forward from Al-Ittihad’s training camp in Dubai this month. Benzema claimed he was unable to attend the session due to a “cyclone” trapping him in the Mauritius islands.

It was not a decision made in isolation, however.

Benzema reportedly missed a number of training sessions prior to Christmas which first revealed the discontent between the captain and his club.

The Frenchman is now being hotly linked with a move back to Europe, potentially on a short-term loan deal. United – who have struggled enormously up front this season – were one such team, as explained here.

However, TalkSPORT contends this will not happen.

The media outlet reveals United “won’t be making a move for Karim Benzema” on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Old Trafford has become a pleasant retirement home for aging strikers in recent years.

Wout Weghorst, Odion Ighalo, Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are all centre-forwards in their 30s who United signed on short-term contracts to help plug a gap up front.

While the success of each of these players varied greatly, the negative short-termism at the heart of each move was consistent.

United appear to have heeded these mistakes of the past and will not repeat it with Benzema.

