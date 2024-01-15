Marc Skinner delighted with “professional performance”

Manchester United thrashed third tier Newcastle 5-0 in the FA Cup yesterday as four different players found themselves on the scoresheet.

Ella Toone opened the scoring with a wonder strike before she assisted Parris’ first goal.

In the second half, Parris tapped in a second before substitutes Rachel Williams and Melvine Malard put the game to bed.

Manager, Marc Skinner, told the press: “I’m really happy with our forward line depth, we have different types of goalscorers.”

He continued: “Whether it’s Guerrero’s threat, Melvine’s unpredictability, Geyse’s unpredictability, you see a directness when Leah comes into the game and that’s without mentioning Keets who got two goals today. So I’m happy.”

Skinner’s team were ruthless going forward once they’d made that initial breakthrough and never took their foot off the gas.

“Maybe there’s a tiny bit of relaxation but I don’t think a coach ever switches off until the final whistle. There’s always that thought of, they get a half chance and they might get something from this game,” Skinner said.

Rachel Williams has a habit of coming off the bench and scoring but as she searched for United’s fourth of the game she rattled the crossbar.

The rebound fell to her and she made no mistake the second time of asking.

“How many players do you know who can one, two with the crossbar and still score a goal?” Skinner beamed. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a goal like that in my life.”

Though Newcastle were limited going forward, Skinner praised his defence as well as his forward line.

He said: “I think we were professional today, the defenders did a lot of work that made me feel good about the game.”

United return to WSL action next weekend as they travel to Chelsea, a team they are yet to beat.

Skinner touched upon that next task, saying: “We’ve got to show our maturity. It’s mentality against Chelsea, they’ve got quality players but so have we.”