Multiple League One clubs eyeing Dan Gore on loan, Bolton favourites



Manchester United, who have struggled to get rid of their overpaid first-team stars, have been forced to resort to selling their academy talents in a bid to reduce the wage bill over the course of the last few transfer windows.

James Garner, Dean Henderson, and Marc Jurado are just a few of the names to have left on a permanent basis while the likes of Anthony Elanga, Matej Kovar, and Zidane Iqbal have already made United rue their decisions thanks to their displays for their new clubs.

This January is shaping up to be no different with Alvaro Fernandez and Hannibal Mejbri both leaving on an initial loan with Benfica and Sevilla having the option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Due to the club exiting both the Champions League and Carabao Cup, minutes are set to be at a premium, and academy talents are not expected to receive too much in terms of opportunities.

Gore set for loan

Joe Hugill has already departed on loan to Burton Albion and now, Dan Gore, who became the 247th academy star to make his debut for the club, is another who could leave temporarily with lots of clubs interested in his services.

The Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential revealed that the 19-year-old, who is currently represented by his family is being eyed by big agencies who have been promising that they will find a new club for him.

Just a few weeks ago, Borussia Dortmund had emerged as surprise suitors, while lots of Championship outfits have expressed their interest.

But as the newsletter outlined, League One sides have a higher chance of securing a move with Bolton seen as front-runners due to their previous history of developing young talents.

Bolton favourites

“A number of agents have been making their pitch to Manchester United prospect Dan Gore with the promise of finding him a club on loan.

“The 19-year-old has made a first-team breakthrough this season figuring from the bench against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa after impressing coaching staff.

“However, there’s an acceptance he needs regular competitive games to kick on to the next stage and United will consider loan proposals.

“Championship sides have been touted but it’s understood most genuine interest has come from League One clubs with high-flying Bolton, Blackpool, Shrewsbury and Fleetwood among those keen to take him. Bolton proved ideal for Liverpool prospect Conor Bradley last season.”

The England U20 international is very highly regarded and there is no way the club should entertain the prospect of inserting any sort of purchase option in any deal.