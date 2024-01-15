Roy Keane reveals “extra detail” about infamous boot incident



Roy Keane has revealed the infamous moment which saw Sir Alex Ferguson strike David Beckham on the eye with a boot was the type which he “used to love.”

On Sky Sports before Manchester United’s pulsating 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, Keane was interviewed in the home dressing room before the game.

The Sky Sports presenter asked him what his immediate feelings were being back in room which he used to run. “Mixed emotions,” Keane replied, but was quick to emphasise what “great memories” he had from that time as United’s captain.

Keane contended how much easier it made it to captain a side full of players he could “rely” on. He questioned how many of the current United dressing room were players you could lean on in the same way.

The former-player-turned-pundit even revealed how surprisingly “relaxed” the pre-match preparations were when he was at United: “Not what you might think for a match, people think players would be ranting and raving [but it was actually] nice and quiet, nice and lowkey.”

One such moment which was less ‘relaxed’, however, was the the injury Beckham sustained to his eye following an errant boot kicked by Ferguson.

United had just lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the FA Cup and the Scottish manager was apoplectic about the performance by his team. Beckham, in particular, received the brunt of Ferguson’s notorious hairdryer treatment.

According to the former United star, Ferguson then kicked a pile of clothes in a moment of frustration as tensions boiled over, not knowing a football boot was at the bottom.

The boot flew up and struck Beckham just over the eye, drawing blood. Given the level of fame Beckham had already ascended to at this point of his career, the incident quickly became a worldwide story that crossed the divide from football into wider society.

Ultimately, it would prove to be Beckham’s final season at Old Trafford with Ferguson believing the incident led to the winger thinking he was “bigger than the manager.”

Keane agreed he believed the incident to be an “accident” but revealed it “all happened in dressing rooms,” suggesting there are a few more potential headline stories which never made it beyond the confines of Old Trafford.

The former Irish international even expressed his regret at not being present for ‘Pizzagate’ – the infamous moment Cesc Fabregas lobbed a pizza at Ferguson in the tunnel. “I would have loved it”, Keane reminisced, indicating he was a player who enjoyed confrontation off the pitch as much as he did on it.

