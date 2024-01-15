Sir Jim Ratcliffe meets with fans and local community leaders



Manchester United have confirmed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe met with a section of supporters and local community leaders, a day after he attended the club’s game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ratcliffe was physically in attendance to watch United at Old Trafford on Sunday, for the first time since his deal to complete a partial 25% stake in the Red Devils was announced.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford ensured the spoils were split between the two sides.

Before the match, Ratcliffe spoke to reporters and was questioned about a number of things including when his deal with the Glazers will be ratified by the Premier League, whether he will have a say on United’s January transfers and if he will be regularly attending games.

He explained that his investment will be made official in the coming weeks.

The INEOS billionaire refused to comment on whether he’ll have an influence on United’s activities on the market this month.

He insisted that he will be attending as many games as possible, although he may miss a few others due to his other important obligations.

United have confirmed via the club’s official website, that Ratcliffe took the initiative to have a conversation with fan representatives and local community leaders in Manchester on Monday.

“On Monday, Sir Jim met members of the club’s Fans’ Advisory Board and leaders of the independent Manchester United Supporters’ Trust at Old Trafford to introduce himself and hear fans’ perspective. He also held a video meeting with the club’s larger Fans’ Forum.”

“Later, he met a range of local civic leaders from Trafford and Greater Manchester to discuss United’s role in the local community and the potential redevelopment of Old Trafford.”

According to The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell, the British businessman was accompanied by Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc.

It’s believed that the talks went well.

MUST met with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford, Jean-Claude Blanc and senior club officials today in Manchester. The trio also met the Fans' Advisory Board. And met local community leaders. Told by people at the various meetings that they went well. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) January 15, 2024

While it’s an extremely low bar, Ratcliffe is already putting the Glazers to shame with his willingness to engage supporters and communicate openly and effectively.

For years, the American family have treated the fans with disdain. Ratcliffe is certainly a much-needed breath of fresh air.

