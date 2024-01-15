The details of Hannibal Mebri’s loan move revealed



The exact details of Hannibal Mejbri’s loan move to Sevilla have been outlined, including a purchase clause and a buy-back option.

The Tunisian midfielder had appeared to establish himself in Erik ten Hag’s plans earlier in the season, scoring an impressive goal against Brighton from the bench, before delivering an excellent performance at the heart of United’s midfield against Burnley a week later.

After the match, Ten Hag described Mejbri’s performance as “perfect.” It was a record-breaking one as well with the midfielder covering 12.9 km at Turf Moor – the most distance run by any United player during Ten Hag’s reign.

Since that point, however, Mejbri’s role in the team has receded.

Furthermore, with United having crashed out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup, Ten Hag was reported to be keen to trim down his squad for the second half of the season.

A number of players were expected to depart Old Trafford, either because they are not wanted, or because the club believes they will develop better with more minutes elsewhere. Mejbri falls into the latter category.

The 21-year-old’s availability in January was thought to have put a number of clubs across Europe on high alert.

Everton, in particular, were extremely keen on securing Mejbri’s services with Sean Dyche reported to have made the midfielder his “number one priority” this month.

The Tunisian preferred a move to Sevilla, however, and United were content to let the player dictate his short-term future, providing the La Liga club agreed to a number of demands. A loan move was confirmed yesterday by Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrice Hawkins (RMCSport) has now revealed the details of the deal on X (formerly Twitter).

🚨Hannibal Mejbri to Sevilla its done ✅ 🔹Loan : 6 months + buy option 20M€ 🔹Manchester United has a buy back clause 35M€ 🔹Medical tests Ok 🔹Contract is signed with his agent Rochild Dzabana ✍🏾✅ 🔹 Number 4️⃣6️⃣🇹🇳 pic.twitter.com/E9yJzNur46 — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) January 15, 2024

It is a six-month loan until the end of this season with a €20 million buy-clause. Should Sevilla activate this purchase option, United would then have the option to buy Mejbri back for €35 million at any point.

As pictured above, he will wear the number 46 shirt for his newly adopted side.

Given Mejbri’s status as an academy player, his sale would constitute a treasure trove at a point when United are acutely feeling the pressure from Financial Fair Play.

Romano believes officials at Old Trafford are “99.9%” sure that Mejbri will return to Manchester this summer, however.

This suggests the club retains hope the youngster will still establish himself in their first-team but have put adequate compensatory measures in place in case he departs this summer.

