The INEOS plan to revamp the Manchester United squad



The priorities for Manchester United this summer have been laid out as INEOS begin making concrete plans for how the club will operate moving forward.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority stake ownership bid still awaiting ratification by the Premier League, his INEOS sporting team are consigned to a consultancy role in this transfer window.

They will, however, have full autonomy over the next window when it opens on July 1st.

As such, Nizaar Kinsella (The Standard) reveals Ratcliffe has instructed his team to begin “pressing ahead with plans to revitalise the club”. While there will be concerted efforts made to improve the infrastructure and the general processes off the pitch, there will be a particular focus placed upon recruitment – an area Ratcliffe is thought to believe United have profoundly failed in over the past decade.

Kinsella contends a shortlist of needs has already been established, with a new centre-forward, a central midfielder, a centre-back and a right-back being prioritised this summer.

Ratcliffe is believed to want a “top-class forward who is at a similar level to Harry Kane” to help Rasmus Hojlund, who has struggled in his debut season in England.

Despite being the joint-top scorer in the Champions League, the Danish striker has only scored two goals domestically this year. His second – a thunderous strike in yesterday’s pulsating 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur – offers a glimpse of the talent he possesses, but is yet to exhibit consistently.

At only 20 years of age, however, this inconsistency is natural; and his struggles are more reflective of a poor recruitment strategy at United than anything to do with Hojlund himself.

This new striker is expected to “play alongside” the Dane, rather than instead of. This suggests the target may, therefore, be a more versatile forward, capable of playing as a second striker (in the mould of Kane) or out wide (in the mould of Liverpool’s forwards).

Kinsella believes Jean-Clair Todibo and Jarrad Branthwaite are two centre-backs “admired” most by Old Trafford officials, though there is expected to be interest from across Europe in both players.

Similarly, Kinsella confirms reports earlier this month by The Peoples Person of United’s interest in Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. The 21-year-old is enjoying a breakout year for Roy Hodgson’s side and appears ready to take the next step in his fledgling career. Reports suggest United could even use Aaron Wan-Bissaka as a makeweight in a potential deal – an idea which makes sense if the club is planning to target a new right-back this summer.

While United’s ability to recruit in January will be severely limited by Financial Fair Play (FFP), Ratcliffe’s investment is set to “substantially increase the club’s ability to buy players in the summer” without breaking FFP regulations.

Accordingly, the new INEOS sporting team are “plotting a big summer to kickstart the Ratcliffe era.” Given the state of United’s squad at present, this summer cannot come soon enough.

