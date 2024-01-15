Wayne Rooney’s surprise return to Everton raises eyebrows



Wayne Rooney created a “buzz” amongst Everton fans when he was spotted at the club’s training ground last week, but it was not in an official capacity as a coach.

The former Manchester United striker was seen at Finch Farm – Everton’s training facility – where he was watching one of his sons play for the Under 8s.

Wayne was there to “give support” to Kit, his son – the “latest budding talent to emerge from the family.”

Rooney’s other two sons – Kai and Klay – have both made appearances for United’s youth team.

The Rooney family were then spotted as a collective at Old Trafford yesterday. They watched on as keen spectators as United and Tottenham Hotspur played out a pulsating 2-2 draw.

Rasmus Hojlund opened proceedings with an emphatic finish which would have made Rooney proud before a poorly-defended corner allowed Spurs to equalise.

Marcus Rashford then combined with Hojlund to put United back in front going into half-time.

Spurs were able to once again draw level in the second half, courtesy of a powerful strike by Rodrigo Bentancur.

Despite Spurs being the better side for the majority of the game, Scott McTominay wasted a guilt-edged chance in the dying moments of the game to clinch all three points.

Rooney would have looked on forlornly, certain he would not have squandered such an opportunity during his time at Old Trafford. Perhaps even Kit would have scored it.

Simon Jones (Daily Mail) reveals Rooney’s presence led to a “buzz” around the Everton training ground. Jones contends he is “not considering a return” to his boyhood club, however.

Rooney has been without a club since he was sacked by Birmingham City over the New Year.

