AS Roma make approach for Paul Mitchell



AS Roma are on the hunt for a new sporting director and reports from Italy suggest they have set their sights on Paul Mitchell for the role.

Tiago Pinto, Roma’s current director, has announced his intention to depart the Italian capital at the end of this month’s transfer window. As such, Roma’s executive branch are actively pursuing a replacement for a figure who is as well-liked at the Stadio Olimpico as he is respected.

Gianluca Di Marzio contends the two primary candidates for the upcoming vacancy are Mitchell and Christopher Vivell. However, they are “not the only ones,” Di Marzio states.

Vivell was most recently a technical director at Chelsea but was placed on “gardening leave” in July. The German had previously been part of the Red Bull organisation, spending time with both Leipzig and Salzburg before relocating to London.

Mitchell is currently without a club but has also previously worked for Red Bull, as well as having extensive experience with Monaco, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton.

He is also thought to be the chief target for the head of recruitment role that INEOS are set to establish at Old Trafford when Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership bid for a minority stake in Manchester United is ratified by the Premier League.

Ratcliffe, along with Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc, is believed to be an admirer of Mitchell’s work, with the pair having mixed in the same circles in Monaco.

Brailsford – who is conducting a comprehensive audit of the processes and structures currently in place at Old Trafford – is believed to have already established the need for both a sporting director and a head of recruitment at United.

Dan Ashworth is believed to be the front-runner for the latter while Mitchell a candidate for the latter.

This is why Di Marzio’s update of Roma offering Mitchell the full autonomy of the sporting director role may prove such a decisive blow to United’s new sporting controllers. The Englishman may be tempted by being the chief operator in Rome, rather than simply a recruitment specialist in Manchester.

The Italian transfer guru reveals Roma officials have even held “meetings” with both Mitchell and Vivel, though this is common practice at the executive level of football clubs and not indicative of a final decision, by either party.

Yet it still offers a warning signal to the new owner at United. Ratcliffe must begin the first stages of his revolution at Old Trafford as soon as possible given key targets may not wait around for that desired phone call forever.

