BBC journalist believes Manchester United have not given up on Harry Kane pursuit

There are few things more certain in life than Manchester United and Harry Kane’s name coming up in the same sentence.

Once again United have been linked to a blockbuster move for Bayern Munich’s star man.

This is not the first time in this window that the Mancunian side have been linked with crazy names such as Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema.

The former Tottenham striker has been somewhat of an obsession for United for years but the major obstacle of Spurs’ chairman, Daniel Levy, has always got in the way.

The Red Devils were linked with a move in the summer but quickly moved on to seal a deal for young Danish striker, Rasmus Hojlund, whenever a move for Kane seemed unrealistic.

BBC journalist Luke Edwards has claimed, while speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily, that Erik ten Hag’s side could bid for the striker in the summer.

When asked about the Old Trafford side’s plans he retorted, “there’s [Victor] Osimhen at Napoli and there’s Harry Kane at Bayern Munich who I think Manchester United will be in for in the summer”.

“I think it’s probably easier for Manchester United to sign him from Bayern Munich than it ever was going to be from Tottenham Hotspur – but is he going to want to come home?”

A scenario of United going for the Englishman seems unlikely as they have just signed an expensive youngster in Rasmus Hojlund. Bringing in a 30 year old Kane would hardly do much for his already fragile confidence, as he has had a tough time to life in England despite being the club’s leading scorer in all competitions.

Furthermore, despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s promise that he wants to sign a world-class “Kane-like” striker in the summer, it would be an immense contradiction to then blow a huge proportion of the budget on the all-time English national team goal scorer, when another objective of the new part owners is to develop young, hungry players, who are looking to make the next step up in their career.

To be fair, the BBC journalist does mention another rather big obstacle. Kane’s willingness to move. Not that it has stopped United before with the Frenkie de Jong fiasco, but hopefully a new regime will cotton on to these things a bit quicker.

Edwards asserted, “he’s just had his mate Eric Dier arrive to keep him company which is nice, and he’s doing really really well in Germany”.

“I don’t see Bayern Munich wanting to let him go in the summer, I don’t see Harry Kane wanting to come back to England if I’m perfectly honest”.

The former Spurs striker has had a wonderful start to life in Bavaria and he is averaging over a goal a game with 26 in 23 appearances this campaign.

It is highly unlikely that the Englishman will want to give up on a guaranteed chance of trophies and goals to take the risk of joining a shot-shy Red Devils side. It is an interesting thought to wonder how many more goals Hojlund would have to his name if he were plying his trade in Munich instead of Manchester.

What is clear is that Hojlund and United need help up front, whether that is in January or the summer. It is just pie in the sky thinking to feel it will be Kane though.