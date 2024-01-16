Confirmed: Manchester United set to face Newport County in the fourth-round of the FA Cup



Manchester United are set to face League Two opponents Newport County in the upcoming fourth round of the FA Cup.

United advanced to the next stage of the competition after beating Wigan Athletic 2-0 at the DW Stadium earlier this month.

Goals from Portuguese duo Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes ensured Wigan did not spring up any surprises on the Red Devils.

The FA Cup draw happened before the game and it emerged that Erik ten Hag’s men would face either Newport County or Eastleigh.

The first match between the two sides ended in a 1-1 stalemate and so a replay was necessary.

The second game which was played on Tuesday night saw Newport beat Eastleigh 3-1. Goals from Aaron Wildig, James Clarke and Will Evans were enough to sink Eastleigh.

United have confirmed via the club’s official website that they will travel to Rodney Parade on Sunday 28 January to clash against the Exiles.

The affair will kick off at 16:30 GMT and will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

It’ll be the first time ever in the club’s rich history to come up against Newport in a competitive fixture. The United Reserves played them in a friendly back in 2004.

Graham Coughlan’s side are however not completely new to the FA Cup and its magic. The Exiles reached the fifth round during the 2018/19 campaign after beating Leicester City and Middlesbrough.

They were only stopped in their tracks by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Interestingly, Coughlan is a boyhood United fan. He told reporters before the replay at Eastleigh, “I actually shed a few tears when we got beat in the 1979 FA Cup final [by Arsenal].”

“I was only a little nipper and my dad would tell me. I had to wait until ’83 for the replay against Brighton to see United lift a trophy for the first time.”

“Then ’85 and the Norman Whiteside goal against Everton. All those memories, the cup runs and the success they’ve had. That was growing up as a kid.”

No doubt Coughlan will be dreaming about doing the unthinkable by beating United.

