Erik ten Hag could turn to former protege Matthijs de Ligt to fix leaky defence



Manchester United’s defence has been a shambles all season and the flaws were perfectly encapsulated as they let Tottenham Hotspur come back twice from a goal down to tie the Premier League contest 2-2 on Sunday.

The Red Devils conceded the second-most goals in this year’s Champions League group stages among 32 teams and finished fourth in their group.

They have also conceded three or more goals nine times this campaign, with the injuries to several key players throughout the season impacting Erik ten Hag’s ability to pick a stable back four.

The futures of several defenders are up in the air with Raphael Varane’s immediate future looking bleak. His current deal ends in 2024 with the club deciding against triggering the one-year extension option.

United’s defence needs help

United plan to offer him a new deal on reduced terms but the Frenchman is said to be unhappy with the choice and a summer exit is likely.

Jonny Evans, who signed a one-year deal, has played a much larger role than he had envisioned and now, the Dutchman wants to hold on to him but INEOS will have the final say.

Harry Maguire, despite his renaissance in form, is also a contender to leave the club in the next transfer window and the Red Devils have plans of recruiting an elite-level defender.

The most heavily linked players include Jean-Clair Todibo, Giorgio Scalvini, and Sky Germany have now added the surprise name of Matthijs de Ligt to the list.

The centre-back was a key component of Ten Hag’s successful Ajax side but has failed to impress in Bavaria since his €67 million move in the summer of 2022.

The 24-year-old has started only seven times this season, with Thomas Tuchel preferring a partnership of Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano at the heart of the Bayern defence.

And with the defending Bundesliga champions linked with Ronald Araujo, the Netherlands international is in danger of dropping further down the pecking order.

This is where Ten Hag comes in and the United boss is prepared to offer his former protege an escape route in the summer. A January deal is unlikely to be sanctioned by Bayern.

EtH wants to bring De Ligt to OT

“According to Sky Info, a change in the summer is not out of the question, especially since De Ligt is threatened with status as number four central defender – should another star like Araujo come along. That’s why an old companion could get involved.

“According to Sky information, his former coach Erik ten Hag is very interested in signing him. The two had already worked together at Ajax Amsterdam for a year and a half between 2017 and 2019.

“If ten Hag remains coach of the Red Devils beyond the summer, it is likely that de Ligt could become one of the top transfer targets.”

It is interesting to see that Sky mentioned even though Ten Hag might be willing to bring the former Ajax defender to Old Trafford, INEOS might have other plans both in terms of recruitment and in terms of whether the manager stays or goes.

Current results suggest the manager might not make it to next season unless a dramatic upturn in form is seen now that most of the big stars are back in contention.