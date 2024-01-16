Facundo Pellistri gives “green light” to Granada loan

Facundo Pellistri has given the “green light” to a prospective loan switch to La Liga side Granada.

Fabrizio Romano reveals the Uruguayan winger is “keen on joining” the Spanish side as he seeks more first-team minutes away from Old Trafford.

🟢🇺🇾 Green light from Facu Pellistri. He’s keen on joining Granada on loan from Man United. Negotiations ongoing now between Man Utd and Granada. ⤵️⚪️🔴 https://t.co/YMhjbsDupA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2024

Romano wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Green light from Facu Pellistri. He’s keen on joining Granada on loan from Man Utd. Negotiations ongoing now between Man Utd and Granada.”

More to follow…