Fans face “desperate scramble” to watch Manchester United’s FA Cup tie



Manchester United fans are set to face a “desperate scramble” to secure tickets to see their side’s fourth-round tie in the FA Cup.

Erik ten Hag’s side cruised through the third round, courtesy of a comfortable two-nil win over Wigan at the DW Stadium.

The Dutchman’s players could even have been forgiven for thinking it was a home fixture given the overwhelming number of United fans in attendance.

Wigan made the rather unusual decision to assign the away fans with nearly a third of the stadium’s total allocation.

The usual percentage allocated is around 15% of the total capacity. The only time this changes is if the 15% proportion exceeds a 9,000-person allocation.

Wigan decided to allow the United faithful the entirety of the Kingdom East Stand. As a result, United received just under 8,000 tickets for their travelling fans – the DW Stadium holds just over 25,000.

Wigan fans were thought to be “furious” with the decision while the away team were, naturally, delighted.

It will not be a similar story in the next round, however.

United have been drawn against Newport County or Eastleigh FC. The two sides drew their third-round tie 1-1 and are set to play the replay tonight. The winner will host the Red Devils at the end of the month in the fourth round.

If Eastleigh – a non-league side – are victorious, United are set to receive 773 tickets as the Silverlake Stadium holds just 7,400 spectators.

Similarly, Newport County – who are the favourites to progress – play at the Rodney Parade Stadium which holds 7,850. United will be allocated 1,010 tickets should Newport win tonight.

The United away fans will be watching with a keen eye later on, most likely hoping for a Newport victory. The magic of the FA Cup should really have everyone supporting non-league Eastleigh, however.

