Home » Fans face “desperate scramble” to watch Manchester United’s FA Cup tie

Fans face “desperate scramble” to watch Manchester United’s FA Cup tie

by Darragh Fox
written by Darragh Fox


Manchester United fans are set to face a “desperate scramble” to secure tickets to see their side’s fourth-round tie in the FA Cup.

Erik ten Hag’s side cruised through the third round, courtesy of a comfortable two-nil win over Wigan at the DW Stadium.

The Dutchman’s players could even have been forgiven for thinking it was a home fixture given the overwhelming number of United fans in attendance.

Wigan made the rather unusual decision to assign the away fans with nearly a third of the stadium’s total allocation.

The usual percentage allocated is around 15% of the total capacity. The only time this changes is if the 15% proportion exceeds a 9,000-person allocation.

Wigan decided to allow the United faithful the entirety of the Kingdom East Stand. As a result, United received just under 8,000 tickets for their travelling fans – the DW Stadium holds just over 25,000.

Wigan fans were thought to be “furious” with the decision while the away team were, naturally, delighted.

It will not be a similar story in the next round, however.

United have been drawn against Newport County or Eastleigh FC. The two sides drew their third-round tie 1-1 and are set to play the replay tonight. The winner will host the Red Devils at the end of the month in the fourth round.

If Eastleigh – a non-league side – are victorious, United are set to receive 773 tickets as the Silverlake Stadium holds just 7,400 spectators.

Similarly, Newport County – who are the favourites to progress – play at the Rodney Parade Stadium which holds 7,850. United will be allocated 1,010 tickets should Newport win tonight.

The United away fans will be watching with a keen eye later on, most likely hoping for a Newport victory. The magic of the FA Cup should really have everyone supporting non-league Eastleigh, however.

Latest Top Stories...

Christian Eriksen keeps struggling in big games due...

Sir Jim Ratcliffe speaks to reporters ahead of...

Confirmed Man United XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Kobbie...

Predicted Man United XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Lisandro...

Manchester United need to beat Tottenham Hotspur at...

Four mouth-watering storylines to watch out for ahead...