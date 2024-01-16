Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho sacked by AS Roma

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been dismissed from his managerial role at AS Roma.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano announced on X this morning that the Italian club has parted ways with the Portuguese manager with immediate effect.

🚨 BREAKING: José Mourinho and AS Roma part ways with immediate effect. It’s over. 🟡🔴🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/EPnCQClL5R — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2024

He will be replaced by Italy and Roma legend and 2006 World Cup winner Daniele De Rossi, Sky Sports revealed.

Mourinho’s dismissal may come as a surprise given his impact since joining the Serie A club in 2021.

He led Roma to the Europa Conference League title in 2022 before reaching the final of the Europa League last year.

Still, the club has endured a torrid first half of the current season, sitting ninth in the Serie A after winning just eight of their opening 20 matches.

The 60 year old’s exit from Roma comes two weeks after The Peoples Person reported that he had been linked with a move back to the Premier League, specifically Newcastle United.

Despite being preoccupied with his coaching role at Roma until late, Mourinho did not shy away from offering his views on the latest developments at Man United.

He recently took a dig at Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, and Anthony Martial as well as former teammate Jesse Lingard on the back of United’s poor season so far.

“When we talk about Luke Shaw, Martial, Lingard, Marcus Rashford, we’re talking about young lads but who also are still missing a word that I can’t use but you like to use,” Mourinho commented, continuing, “They are missing a bit of that. Character, personality, as they say in Spain as well, bad blood, that natural aggression that you had.”

He also referred to former United CEO Richard Arnold as “an amazing person, who I would have loved to have during my time;” a seemingly puzzling assessment of a figure who endured a controversial tenure at the club to say the least.

Now without a club, time will tell whether “The Special One” could make a return to the Premier League.