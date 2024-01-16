Granada set to make approach for Facundo Pellistri on loan



Granada are set to make an approach to Manchester United to sign Facundo Pellistri on loan for the remainder of the season.

Matteo Moretto (Relevo) reveals the La Liga side are in “talks” with the Uruguayan and will begin negotiations with Old Trafford officials this week.

El Granada está en conversaciones con Facundo Pellistri. En los próximos días habrá contactos con el Manchester United para intentar avanzar. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 16, 2024

Translation: “Granada are in talks with Facundo Pellistri. In the coming days there will be contacts with Manchester United to try to advance.”

Fabrizio Romano has corroborated this update, crediting Moretto in his post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

🔴🇺🇾 After PSV Eindhoven and LA Galaxy, also Granada have asked for Facundo Pellistri on loan until the end of the season. Discussions will follow in the next days to decide on next step for Pellistri.@MatteMoretto 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/o6OeZ2H0Et — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2024

The Peoples Person has previously covered the interest in Pellistri from PSV Eindhoven and LA Galaxy but it appears Granada have now also entered the race to sign the 21-year-old.

Granada have already established a positive relationship with United after the La Liga side welcomed Alvaro Fernandez on loan in August. This loan appears to have prematurely ended, however, in order for United to move Fernandez on to Benfica.

Granada appear to be trying to repeat this trick for the second half of the season with another Old Trafford youngster.

Erik ten Hag is reported to be keen to trim down his squad following United’s early departures from the Champions League and Carabao Cup. This leaves only the FA Cup – with United securing an easy 4th round draw – and the Premier League left to contend with.

As such, there will be fewer games to spread around minutes for players on the fringe of the first-team and more recovery time for the first-team stars.

Pellistri has both Antony and Amad Diallo to contend with on the right-wing and, in the last month, Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine winger has proven a revelation after being switched from the left-wing to the right with a number of impressive performances. This tactical shift also enables Marcus Rashford to operate in his favoured position which appears to already being bearing fruit.

This means Pellistri will likely have to depart Old Trafford in January in search of more first-team minutes. This does not mean his long-term future lies elsewhere, however.

United are reported to be preparing a new contract for Pellistri before he leaves on loan. Once this new deal is signed, the Uruguayan will then be permitted to depart, with Granada seemingly well-placed to win the race.

