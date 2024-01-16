“How can you say no”: Rio Ferdinand urges Man United to seal Karim Benzema transfer to help Rasmus Hojlund



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has insisted that his former side cannot afford to turn down a move for former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

Benzema is one of the players who moved to Saudi Arabia last summer for mega wages.

However, it has been suggested that the Frenchman is not satisfied in the Gulf state and is already eyeing a potential return to Europe.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United could move for Benzema on a six-month loan deal, until the end of the current season.

It’s understood that Erik ten Hag is keen to recruit an experienced striker to share some of the goalscoring burden currently on the shoulders of young Rasmus Hojlund.

Strikers certainly don’t come with more pedigree than Benzema. In his career, the 36-year-old has won five Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups, four La Ligas, three Copa del Reys, four Spanish Super Cups, four Ligue 1 titles, one Nations League with France, and a Ballon d’Or.

It was subsequently relayed that United are not seriously considering the option of securing Benzema’s services.

However, according to Ferdinand who spoke on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, the Red Devils should not turn up their noses at having such a seasoned professional in their ranks.

The ex-England international said, “Listen, Benzema, how can you say no?”

“We‘re going back to what we’ve done before. We’ve done it with Cristiano [Ronaldo], we’ve done it with [Radamel] Falcao, we’ve done it with [Edinson] Cavani, we’ve done it with Zlatan [Ibrahimovic]. Can we afford it? Probably not, that’s why I don’t see it, I’d be very surprised.”

Ferdinand explained, “What I would say is that the one person that needs that more than anyone else right now is Hojlund. He needs somebody to look and learn from. I remember when we had Danny Welbeck coming into the first team and he’s looking up to Cristiano, [Wayne] Rooney, [Carlos] Tevez and those guys.”

“Diego Forlan comes in, a young Uruguayan striker, and you’ve got Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ruud van Nistelrooy he’s backing up. Chicharito, the same thing, they’re looking on and going, ‘That’s what a real striker is! That is how a true No 9 operates and I’m going to follow that.’ Hojlund is looking at himself in the mirror! That’s it.”

This term, Benzema has nine goals and five assists to his name in 15 Saudi Pro League appearances.

