“I always imagined a perfect start”: Joe Hugill reacts after fairytale Burton Albion debut



Manchester United youngster Joe Hugill has admitted he always envisaged a fairytale start to his loan spell at Burton Albion, after the striker found the back of the net just three minutes into his debut for the club.

It was recently confirmed that Hugill joined Burton on loan for the rest of the season.

Before joining the Brewers, Hugill signed a new United contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford at least until 2026.

The Red Devils retain the option of triggering a clause to keep him for a further 12 months if they desire to do so.

He came on as a substitute on Monday night for Burton against Derby County and scored to level the score at 2-2. Unluckily for Hugill, the Rams grabbed an injury-time winner through Conor Hourihane.

However, the loss did not completely dampen the United loanee’s spirits. He spoke to Burton’s official media after the final whistle and gave his verdict on his goal and the result.

Hugill said, “Maybe not as quick but I always imagined a perfect start for me. Three minutes in, to get the goal is very good. It was just composing yourself again to try to get the next one. It’s one of them where, sometimes, you’ve got too long to think about it but, as soon as I checked my shoulder, I knew I had time and just composed myself and then slotted it in the corner.”

He opened up on Burton’s new manager, Martin Paterson. Hugill remarked, “He’s said to keep going and obviously the chances will come.”

“The opportunities will come. Keep working hard on the training field and it will keep coming. I’ve really enjoyed it, all the lads have been very good to me and kind of helped me settle in as well.”

“Obviously, it’s a new manager coming in at pretty much the same time as well, and he’s been trying to get his ideas across. With him being an ex-forward as well, he can show me what he did and try to improve my game.”

The 20-year-old explained that he’s hoping to score yet again when he makes his home debut on Saturday.

Burton face Charlton next at the Pirelli Stadium Princess Way.

