Man United focusing on golf courses as club’s ambitious plans for new world-class training facility emerge



Manchester United are reportedly focusing on golf courses as they consider potential sites for a new world-class training facility.

While it was once touted as one of the best training complexes in the country, Carrington no longer boasts of such respect and reputation, courtesy of years of neglect and lack of infrastructural upgrading by the Glazers.

During the takeover process before Sir Jim Ratcliffe struck a deal with the Glazers for a partial 25% investment into United, a revamp of Carrington and Old Trafford was one of the main issues of contention.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al-Thani had committed to undertaking a complete overhaul of both sites. Ratcliffe also vowed to spend £250m on the necessary modifications that may be needed to restore Old Trafford.

According to The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan, plans are already underway to design and construct a new training ground for United.

“Mail Sport understands that club officials – wary of space limitations at the Premier League giants’ current base – have focused on courses in the South Manchester area, and even held preliminary talks with one golf club.”

“All options remain on the table but the view at United is that a move from Carrington, where they have been situated since 1999, may give them the best option of creating a world-leading facility. It is understood that any site would need to be a minimum of 100 acres of buildable land to come anywhere near to matching United’s demands.”

There is an acknowledgement within United that at the moment, Carrington is not up to the level of rivals such as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Not only is Carrington at full capacity but there’s also a lack of enough parking space. The feeling is that acquiring vast land somewhere else is the best option.

Keegan adds, “It can be disclosed that talks took place with High Legh Park Golf Club but an agreement was not reached. A woodland course situated in Knutsford, it ticked many boxes, not least because it was close to where many of United’s players live.”

It’s believed that the situation remains “fluid” and nothing is completely off the table.

An option is to build a new training ground and keep both Carrington and former training base, the Cliff. This would see United spread out sessions across multiple locations. For instance, the youth and women’s teams could remain at Carrington while the men’s set-up would train elsewhere.

The Mail however points out that the desired alternative is to have all the teams in one central location.

This ambitious project is being overseen by United’s chief operating officer Collette Roche. She brought in Mags Mernagh, from Leicester City, to help her.

Mernagh designed the Foxes’ famous 185-acre training ground which is also built on the site of a former golf course.

When contacted for comment by The Mail, United refused to issue a response.

It’s not clear who will foot the cost of this project if indeed it comes to materialize.

