Manchester United have “enquired” about Leny Yoro



Manchester United have “enquired” about a potential move for LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro.

The 18-year-old is one of the premier young talents at centre-back in European football and has quickly established himself as a permanent fixture at the heart of Lille’s defence.

Yoro is being tracked by a host of major clubs across the continent, including Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Fabrice Hawkins (RMCsport) reveals PSG have already tried to “activate” a move for the defender but their interest was rebuffed by Lille, who wish to extend the 18-year-old’s contract. Hawkins does not believe Yoro is open to this renewal, however.

❗️Le PSG a tenté de réactiver la piste Leny Yoro mais Lille veut le garder cet hiver 🇫🇷💫 🔹LY a une proposition du LOSC (+1) mais la tendance n’est pas à une prolongation 🔹Bayern, MU et Real Madrid se sont renseignés 🔹Le Francais est désormais représenté par Jorge Mendes pic.twitter.com/RuQ5IMa0ZA — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) January 16, 2024

Translation:

PSG tried to reactivate the Leny Yoro track but Lille wants to keep him this winter

LY has a proposal from LOSC (+1) but the trend is not towards an extension

Bayern, MU and Real Madrid inquired

The Frenchman is now represented by Jorge Mendes

Similarly, Hawkins contends United, Real Madrid and Bayern have “enquired” about Yoro in an effort to work out the exact parameters of a potential deal.

The fact the 18-year-old appears to have secured the services of Jorge Mendes as his representative is a telling indication of Yoro’s intentions this summer.

United’s interest in Yoro is a sensible one given the continued uncertainty over both Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire. Victor Lindelof’s contract was recently extended while Lisandro Martinez is the undisputed first choice in central defence.

As such, United may be in the market for not one but two centre-backs this summer.

While reports indicate the primary targets will be Jean-Clair Todibo or Jarrad Branthwaite, both of these defenders may be expecting to walk into their new team as the first-choice.

From this perspective, a player like Yoro – an 18-year-old who is still in the infancy of his career – may make more sense as a depth option with room to grow into a first-team role.

Whether United would be able to sign Yoro at a price that reflects this more squad-based role is an entirely different matter. With Mendes as his agent, it feels unlikely.

