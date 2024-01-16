Manchester United Women’s Supporters Club reflect on successful five years

The Manchester United Women’s Supporters Club recently celebrated their five year anniversary and were presented with a shirt to commemorate the achievement by manager Marc Skinner on the Old Trafford pitch prior to the Manchester Derby.

Marc and Deborah Henry were instrumental in the formation of the supporters club and their ongoing relationship with the club helps them to best serve the whole fanbase.

Debs recalled growing up as a United fan: “Both Marc and I were born into half blue, half red households. I was a very fortunate girl, in that my dad never saw football as a boy’s thing. And I look back now, and I think actually, I’ve never thought of my dad as progressive, but there must have been some element of that with him.”

Debs’ Dad took her and her brother to football as much as he could when they were growing up. She followed in her brother’s footsteps as many siblings do and became consumed by Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Marc’s grandfather on his mum’s side was a director at Manchester City and his dad, having lived in Whitley Bay, had split loyalties between United and Newcastle.

Marc said: “My dad took me to my first United game on the 9th May 1983, then a week or two later he took me to the Cup Final against Brighton.”

He was all United after that and has since travelled the world following the team.

The pair met through Deb’s brother, who Marc used to play football against, but United could have so easily derailed their relationship as Marc recalled. “The first date we went on, I had to cancel it the day before because I got a ticket to go and watch United away at Chelsea. So I phoned up to cancel the date. She was like, ‘You’ve got to go to United.’”

The Henry’s bonded over their admiration for Eric Cantona and have many memorable moments from watching the men’s team.

Debs recalled: “Rooney’s 250th goal away at Stoke was a highlight for me. I ended up at the bottom of a pile-on and hurt my elbow in the process but I saw history!”

Meanwhile, Marc was witness to that Treble winning moment in 99: “I was very lucky, I saw the original treble, as I call it.”

The pair weren’t interested in women’s football before United reformed in 2018 under Casey Stoney’s management.

Debs said: “I’ve never made a secret of the fact that women’s football was not my thing. I needed United to be involved, I find it hard not to have a dog in the fight.”

When United formed in 2018, the pair decided to show their support for their club.

“It was Marc who said, the women’s team has formed should we go – he was more keen than I was. My niece was a massive factor in that because Marc had taken her to be a mascot for a game, a City game, and she had said to him, why don’t United have a team? And there was no answer.”

Marc recalled the atmosphere at that first game: “We went to that first home game against Reading and you could tell there were a lot of people around the ground who didn’t know what to expect or how to act.”

He continued: “I heard Nat on the other side, we were on the front row that night. The next game was a cold and miserable Thursday night and we went and stood at the back of the West Stand and Nat joined us and a few others and that was really the start of it.”

The group set up a WhatsApp chat as they planned to travel to see the team against Durham and crowdfunded for a flag to take with them. That was the start of the Manchester United Women’s Supporters Club.

The ill-fated Charlton game after the winter break was the first time the group put on a minibus for away travel and the committee was established.

The pair have full time jobs, Marc is a digital media specialist and Debs is a psychotherapist and hypnotherapist but the running of the supporters club has almost become a full time job for the committee in recent months.

Debs said: “It will be very rare for me to go through a day without some sort of club involvement, whether that’s supporters club or the wider football club. And that may be something as basic as an email from a member of staff or a message in a WhatsApp group.”

“There will be some days where it’s a half day because there’s a meeting or an hour long phone call, emails that need to be sent to members. It’s hard to plan sometimes because things will come up last minute and we have our own work schedules to work around.”

Marc added: “To be fair to United, they do try to give us as much notice as possible.”

They developed a strong working relationship with the club, having regular meetings which allow them to communicate frequently the needs of the fans, easily resolve ticketing issues and other queries put forward by their members and the wider community.

“I think we need to have that communication in order to best serve the fan base,” Debs said. “Even though we have membership, we’re in an odd position whereby the work we do benefits the whole fanbase, not just our members.”

The connection between the football club and supporters club is one of the strongest in the whole of the WSL.

“If someone has a ticketing issue to resolve, if we can’t respond to those and just direct them back to the ticket office then what’s the point of us? We need to have that contact with the club. I’m told we have more access than most WSL supporters clubs. The relationship with the club is a two way street, we need them but they also really need us.”

One of the achievements of the Supporters Club was securing subsidised travel for fans going on away trips. “I still think it’s one of our best points, because again, everybody in the fan base can access that. What we were able to do for our members for the Cup Final tickets was another big achievement – the relationship we have with the ticket office is outstanding, they are really brilliant.”

Marc added: “The way that we work with the ticket office, I think is unique. We have a laugh with them and we can ask for certain things, within reason, and they will try to do it.”

Many fans don’t appreciate what goes on behind the scenes, the work that is put in by the pair, Shane and Fiona on a regular basis. Even now, they are preparing for next season as together with the club, they look at how to beat season ticket sales from this season. “There’s so much we can’t claim as a victory because people don’t know what the battle was. The battle is not just the stuff that happens but the stuff we make sure doesn’t happen sometimes.”

Having been embedded in this football club throughout their lives, seeing what is available to the men’s team and their fans, the pair have pushed for equality in the women’s game too. Debs highlighted: “Getting the calendar on the app is something I’ve pushed for – the smallest details, but it’s equality, the Player of the month trophy. The fan events, being a part of the new signing photo shoots, I think they’re brilliant, I think that they need to do more of those kinds of things.”

For the last few years, United fans have been keen for an allocated away section at grounds up and down the country. It was successful last season as United traveled to grounds like the Emirates.

This season, fans no longer have to sign up to other clubs’ websites in order to buy tickets: “United are the only club that I know of who are selling away tickets through their own website. A few years ago, everyone had to sign up to go and get a ticket for Villa or a ticket for Chelsea. We’ve always tried to push for us to do it this way and actually Debs and myself and Shane and Fiona and Chloe, we can’t take the credit for that, this was the club pushing this idea and they said to us, what do you think of this? And we were like, yeah, absolutely.”

As fans themselves, they have their own thoughts and opinions on issues affecting the club. However, as representatives for all Manchester United Women’s fans, they have to make decisions and have conversations with the club that best reflect the views of all fans.

Last year as the bids came in for a change of ownership, the committee had some thinking to do as to the conversations that might arise depending on that decision. Marc recalled: “I have my own opinion on what should happen. Debs will have hers, you will have yours. I don’t think people will agree because I just don’t think anyone knows what the other side looks like.”

He continued: “We now know Sir Jim is buying a 25% stake in the club. I think when it was the Qataris, I think that was too big – the sports washing, the LGBTQ+ rights, the way they treat women – that was a bigger issue. And actually, those were conversations that I don’t think Debs or I or Shane or any of us were looking forward to having with the club.”

Debs added: “We can’t impact the ownership, I just hope the ownership offers dialogue.”

As well as being the bridge between the fans and the club, the group raises funds for charity every year around Christmas time. For this year’s fundraiser they enlisted the help of goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel who nominated the charity.

Although the women’s team is in its infancy, the couple has been there to see them win promotion to the WSL, follow them to the FA Cup Final, cheered them on in Paris in the Champions League and traveled the world with them for training camps.

Marc picks a game from last season as his favourite moment with this team. “My favourite moment with the women was Arsenal away at the Emirates last season. That was a season defining win for us.”

Meanwhile, Debs goes back to that very first season as both the team and the supporters club began to grow. “I go back to Everton in that first season, they were a super league team and we were a Championship team and we took them apart in that first half. But the reason that really sticks with me is there was a core of away fans, that was the nucleus and I got very excited because we had 100 twitter followers that night and now I look and we have 7000 – from tiny acorns!”

Five years on from those initial conversations, the supporters club continues to grow as it serves the fans on a daily basis, organizing opportunities for members to get involved with club events and making it easier for fans to follow the team up and down the country. It wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of people like Debs and Marc Henry.